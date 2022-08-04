Pickleball is exploding in Amery, leaving two choices: Join them or just “Dill” with it.
Starting with two courts in 2014, Pickleball has turned into all the rage and now people from all around flocking to the six courts located across from South Twin Lake.
A handful of years ago, many in Amery had never heard of the sport. Local snowbirds Dennis John and Ron Skone had been playing while spending time in warmer climates over the winter and decided it should be played in Amery too.
They were able to get the city to agree to convert part of the South Twin tennis courts into Pickleball courts. Since then, it has grown and grown, bringing in players from many surrounding communities
The Pickleball story goes something like this: Three Seattle area dads in 1965, whose children were bored with their usual summertime activities, cut some paddles from plywood and sent their kids off to a local badminton court to hit a ball around. And as it caught on, a dog named pickles loved to chase the ball around too.
Pickleball combines several sports. It’s played with oversized ping-pong paddles, on a badminton-sized court, and players volley a plastic whiffle type ball back and forth like in tennis.
Today, pickleball enthusiasts can be found worldwide, and the stakes are high. There’s a USA Pickleball Association, high-performance pickleball racquets and equipment, corporate sponsorships, and even international-level competition.
Pickleball has had a 650 percent increase in numbers over the last six years, according to USA Pickleball Association (USAPA). The biggest subset of that growth is not in the over-60 crowd, says Justin Maloof, executive director of USAPA, but the younger set. “When the sport first caught on in the sunbelt states around 2009, it was at 55-plus centers and RV communities,” he says. “It snowballed from there. But these days, there are many municipalities and parks and rec departments that are setting up courts, making it accessible to a younger crowd.”
Amery’s players are a mix of over 70 locals and others flocking the area communities such as Turtle Lake, Balsam Lake, Osceola and Barron. While there are some other towns that have courts, none have the organized large group that Amery does. Some players stop in to play just while vacationing in the area. The Pickleball courts have become quite the asset to the community. The sport is bringing people to town, who then frequent other businesses while they are here.
Amery’s group welcomes players of all ages and skill levels. Last Friday the oldest player on the court was three days shy of 87-years-old. The youngest was 14-years-old.
I guess you could say this is a group who plays (Pickleball) well with others. Player Bob Rassmussen said, “It is such a welcoming group here. Anyone who wants to come down and try it can, we’ll find you a paddle. We are a diverse group from of all different backgrounds. It is just a great group of people who love to have fun.”
The six courts see players on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to Noon. This usually runs from May until the first part of October (weather permitting).
There is even a winter option in the Amery High School gymnasium on Wednesday evenings.
It is a sport anyone can play. They have participants of all different levels who play here in town.
The group is very thankful to the City of Amery and the City crew for all of their support over the years. They appreciate financial help and the assistance with maintaining the courts.
On July 31, 2021 the South Twin Park Pickleball Courts where respectfully dedicated in memory of Amery Businessman Dennis John. The courts are a reflection of Dennis John and his love and compassion of bringing people together.
His wife Lou said, “Years ago I used to play a lot of tennis. After a while Dennis said we should go play golf, so we did. After a while he said we should play Pickleball and I told him I didn’t want to, but here I am, and I love it.”
Lou said it meant a lot to Dennis to watch the sport grow in Amery. “He just really loved it and was very proud,” she said.
The Amery courts are listed on the USAPA website and app “Places To Play”
Here are some of the funny pickleball sayings and pickleball slang you are likely to hear on the court.
Falafel: No not the middle eastern food! A falafel in pickleball is a shot that doesn’t reach its full potential, due to the player hitting the ball without any power.
Flapjack: A shot that must bounce once before it can be hit.
Kitchen: Slang term for the Non-Volley Zone.
Pickle!: A player shouts “Pickle!” to let the other players know they are about to serve.
Pickled: If a team scores zero points by the end of the game, they have been pickled. This is what you want to avoid.
Pickledome: The court where the championship match in a pickleball tournament is played.
Pickler: Someone who is obsessed with Pickleball and cannot stop talking about the sport. Are you a pickleball addict?
Looking to give pickleball a try? Paddles and balls can be purchased at Outside Inn in Amery. But can also be purchased in many sporting goods stores and online.
