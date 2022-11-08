Police-light.jpg

Derek Aune, 45 of Amery, was taken into custody Monday after a police chase through Barron County.

According to a release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, Monday, November 7, at 7:30 p.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a suspicious male on a property south of Barron. Deputies from the Sheriff’s Department responded to the area but did not locate any suspect.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.