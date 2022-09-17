Chartered in 1980, the Amery Lions Club continues as one of the most active clubs in the state and proudly makes a difference in the ways they support the community, state, nation and the world.
Their most recent offerings saw a donation to the Amery School’s Angel Fund in the
amount of $2,032 and a check in the amount of $6,095. to the Salvation Army Backpack program. There are many times throughout the year when the saying, “It takes a village to raise a child,” could be used as a testament to the partnership between caregivers, schools and the community that it takes promote the well-being of young people. If there was ever a time for the statement to ring especially true, it would be contributions to the Angel Fund and Salvation Army Backpack Program.
The School District of Amery’s Angel Fund assists with an array of student needs.
Last year when talking about the Angel Fund, Amery District Administrator Shawn Doerfler said, “The staff of the School District of Amery takes immense pride in helping provide for the safety and well-being of our kids. Yet, we know that it takes the support and kindness of our community to make sure that our kids have all that they need to make the most of their days as a kid. The Angel Fund continues to be an excellent way for individuals and organizations in our community to help students with the basic needs of life and to provide for a better school experience. The reason our students succeed has everything to do with the strong community of people and organizations in Amery who support them.”
Approximately 14 years ago, the Polk County Salvation Army launched a program in the Amery School District that provided a backpack full of food at the end of each school week for families receiving free or reduced lunch. The goal was to ensure that students and families would have a proper amount of healthy food to last the weekend. The program, initially serving 60 families, has grown rapidly since its inception and now serves hundreds of families in various school districts throughout Polk County.
The recent doantions are just a few of many donations the Amery Lions Club has given. Annually they donate to a youth Christmas gift toy drive, organize winter clothing distribution, sponsor local youth camperships to Wisconsin Lions Camp and local Bible Camps, award multiple scholarships to Amery High School students and fund student assistance programs.
On top of all of that, they have donated to construction of local park pavilions, playground equipment, Christmas tree lights in local parks and the Lions Fountain at Soo Line Park.
The Amery Lions are a supporting partner of the Amery Area Community Center, they have participated in Adopt-A-Highway projects, sponsored vision and diabetes education programs, collected and distributed eye glasses and hearing aids, built wheelchair ramps, donated to local families in need, donated to Polk County Kinship and Interfaith Caregivers, donated food to the Amery Area Food Pantry and are a contributor to literacy programs through donations to the Amery Woman’s Club and Amery Public Library.
Lions Club International was founded by Melvin Jones in 1917. The Lions motto, “We Serve,” tells the world the Lions are ready, willing and able to help those in need. Being a Lion is about leading by example, building relationships and improving the world through kindness. It’s 1.4 million caring men and women serving together so they can make a lasting impact and change more lives.
The Amery Lions Club offers extensive opportunities to members to have the volunteer experience they desire and gives options to work on projects that interest individuals, getting them on the leadership track, all while enriching lives.
If you would like to learn more about the Amery Lions Club or are interested in joining, contact AMERYLIONSCLUB.ORG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.