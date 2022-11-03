It is not uncommon for an annual production to be performed on the auditorium stage at Amery High School. What is uncommon, possibly even unheard of before this year, is for the play to be an adaptation written by one of their very own.
Many know Sophia Danielson as the 2021/22 Miss Amery, but she now wears a new crown; that of a playwright.
“I was in Mrs. Erdrich’s freshman English class, and she did a book talk for the class on the book Little Women. It occurred to me that Little Women would be a really amazing play to perform. When I asked her about it, she agreed with me, and I didn’t think about it after that for about a year,” shared Danielson
The next time the Little Women conversation came up was during last year’s play. Danielson said, “We were rehearsing Clue, and she told me that she couldn’t find an adaptation she liked (of Little Women), so we were going to do a different play. I was really disappointed, and sort of as a joke, I said ‘What if I write one?’ She said that if I wrote one, she would produce it. I don’t know how serious she was at the time, but I took it seriously and decided to try it.”
Danielson shared creative writing is one of her passions, so it sounded like a fun challenge. “I didn’t seriously think I would finish it when I started, and I definitely would not have without the help I had,” she said.
It took her about a year and a half to complete. She read the book and annotated, wrote it one act at a time, and then did a lot of editing and revising, “With lots of amazing help from Mrs. Erdrich, her husband Brian (who used to be a professional editor) and my friends and family,” shared Danielson.
“I have been interested in theater since I was very little—honestly, I can’t remember a time when I wasn’t intrigued by it,” Danielson said.
When she was five, her father took her to see a play at the high school for the first time. She said, “I remember how excited I was and how much I loved it—I thought the actors and actresses were celebrities and I dreamed of going backstage. My dad and I have had a tradition of going to the high school plays and musicals (sometimes multiple times) until I was able to be in them, something I would look forward to all year. My horizons have expanded to allow me to see many professional and semi-professional shows as well.”
She has now been in quite a few productions, in fact 21 plays including Little Women. “I did Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre (PFCT) all through intermediate and middle school, as well as lots of church Christmas pageants and Camp Wapo Dinner Theatre. The week of PFCT was always my favorite week of the year, and I have lots of fond memories of being with my friends and performing in one of my most fun roles (Imogene Herdman from The Best Christmas Pageant Ever) at Wapo. And of course, I’ve really enjoyed all the roles I’ve played in high school theater,” said Danielson.
Little Women was her first time writing a full-length play that was performed at a higher level. In middle school, she wrote lots of skits that she and her friends performed in Destination Imagination, but those were all small-scale. She said the hardest part of the Little Women endeavor was the editing process. She said, “I wanted to make sure each scene was just right and rewrote most scenes many times to get them as perfect as I could. When I look back, I still notice little plot holes and typos sometimes. Definitely the hardest part of editing was condensing my very long first draft into a version that was a reasonable length.”
One scene that proved very difficult for her was an emotional scene involving Jo and her sisters in the end of the play, which took her a very long time to finally figure out. “There was a lot of character analysis, prayer, and inspiration from a diverse array of outside sources, but I finally got a scene I thought worked for the characters and their arcs,” Danielson said.
She loves many things about Little Women including how complex and lovable the characters are, especially the four sisters, Marmee, and Laurie. She said, “It’s a very moral book, which I liked, but it doesn’t shy away from really hard topics. It’s also surprisingly funny and even sarcastic in places! And it also has a lot of ideas that were really forward-thinking for the time and are still very relevant today about women’s rights, pacifism, and more.”
She feels her rendition is pretty similar to the book as she stuck as closely to the plot of the book as she could. “I did add a few scenes that are not in the book, changed a few minor things about some of the characters, and updated the language a bit so it sounds more conversational to a modern audience. I tried to take some of my favorite lines from the book and sprinkle them throughout the show. My favorite is a quote from Jo, ‘I like good, strong words that mean something’, which I moved to a completely different spot in the play than it is in the book,” she said.
She feels preparing for the play has been very hectic but rewarding. “I have lots of good memories and I have made a strong bond with my castmates. They are all so talented and I am very excited for audiences to see the evidence of their hard work. I would be lying if I said it wasn’t also stressful. There is always stress when you care a lot about something. Throughout this process I have faced lots of stress at different points, but I’ve learned to look to God, my family, and my friends for help and reassurance,” said Danielson.
She said audiences can expect to see the product of the hard work of a lot of people when they visit the auditorium later this week. Danielson said, “This has been a big labor of love, and a lot of sacrifice has gone into it. I hope they’ll see how everyone’s talent, creativity, and effort has paid off. Of course, I really hope audiences enjoy the show and are moved by it in some way!”
Showtimes are: Thursday, November 3; Friday, November 4; and Saturday, November 5 at 7:30
Sunday, November 6 at 1:30
