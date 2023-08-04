As we continue to soak in the last month of summer, the construction team at the high school will be making every single day count. They will be replacing, remodeling, or upgrading nearly every room and wing of the high school over the next 14 months. With brand new electrical, roofing, heating, ventilation, flooring, and more being installed over the next year, Director of Facilities George Sigsworth outlined the teams’ plans to meet their deadlines.
The project is broken down into four phases, with different areas of the building focused on in each phase. “Right now, we’re in phase 1, which started in May. That’ll be ready by the time school starts.” Phase one includes the building’s mechanical rooms and library. Phase 2 will begin at the end of August and run throughout the school year, focusing on a variety of classrooms across the school as well as the custodial department.
Throughout the phases and different wings of construction, the same team of professionals will be overseeing the various projects. “Basically same [team], same contractors. Harris Mechanical is doing the plumbing and HVAC, Hunt Electric is doing electric, Kellington is doing the demo and reconstruction, Kraus-Anderson is the construction management firm.” There are an average of 43 workers in the building every day.
The team stays vigilant in ensuring that everything is going according to schedule, with weekly meetings tracking their progress and trajectory. “We are on schedule as of now.” There have been no significant hiccups in the project and the workers are on track to meet their deadline. “For the most part, everything is typical.”
Kraus-Anderson was one of several construction management firms interviewed for the project. Their knowledgeable project proposal and history of quality within the district earned their selection for the remodel. “Kraus-Anderson has worked for the district for a long time. When we built the intermediate school, Kraus-Anderson was the construction manager there.”
Kraus-Anderson Field Superintendent Alex Hoffman explained that upgrading the air circulation systems within the building has been one of the most unique and challenging aspects of the project. “They were all rooftop units previously. And now we’re transitioning to put air handling units inside the building. So, we have a lot of obstacles in front of us just trying to get new ductwork and everything ran throughout the building. We’re doing a full gut remodel of the entire mechanical system. Time is of the essence every day here.” Hoffman credited our maintenance team and district administrators for the project’s continued velocity. “The school has been great to work with; all in all, so far, it’s been a success.”
A large part of the school’s upgrade will be felt rather than seen. As Sigsworth explained, “The bulk of the referendum money is in heating, air conditioning, ventilation remodel.” The equipment associated with heating and cooling will be cut into an eighth of what it used to be, enabling the district to perform maintenance on the HVAC System with much more precision and ease. Rather than constantly reacting to problems, the maintenance team will be able to prevent them. “We’re reducing the number of units, so we have the time to keep an eye on all of them.”
With the installation of an entirely new HVAC system, the high school will finally earn its ENERGY STAR. This certification is given to schools across the nation that show above-average energy performance. The high school will be the fourth and final school in the district that Sigsworth has helped earn an ENERGY STAR. The air handlers will soon be further upgraded with a geothermal system.
With so many projects underway, the cooling system will not be ready until next Fall. “There’s too much piping that needs to be done yet.” The team is currently prioritizing heating for the Winter. “It’s going to be one of those things where it’s going to be worth it in the end.”
Updating the design and layout of the building on an aesthetic level was also a point of heavy consideration for the team. “When you walk into this building, I think it’s going to be transformed to where it looks like we spent a lot of money on it.” When putting together the project, the team was conscious of making upgrades to the school both in front of and behind the curtain. “Originally, it was going to be above the ceiling stuff. Like in your home, if you have to put in a new furnace, it’s going to cost you a lot of money. But you’re never hanging out down by the furnace, y’know?” With upgraded and redesigned walls, ceilings, floors, and cabinetry, the school will feel modernized and improved around every corner. “Pretty much across the building, something will make it feel new.”
As students, teachers, and parents return to the high school this school year, Principal Josh Gould hopes that they will persevere through the ongoing construction. “What we need out of them for the next year is some patience and understanding. But 14 months from now, when we’re all done, I hope that they’ll be excited. I think it’s just going to be a whole new world. I think it’s going to have a much nicer appeal for the general public coming in. It’s going to look a lot more beautiful.”
