As we continue to soak in the last month of summer, the construction team at the high school will be making every single day count. They will be replacing, remodeling, or upgrading nearly every room and wing of the high school over the next 14 months. With brand new electrical, roofing, heating, ventilation, flooring, and more being installed over the next year, Director of Facilities George Sigsworth outlined the teams’ plans to meet their deadlines. 

The project is broken down into four phases, with different areas of the building focused on in each phase. “Right now, we’re in phase 1, which started in May. That’ll be ready by the time school starts.” Phase one includes the building’s mechanical rooms and library. Phase 2 will begin at the end of August and run throughout the school year, focusing on a variety of classrooms across the school as well as the custodial department.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.