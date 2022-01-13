Judy Monette, an advertising representative with 30 years of experience, has joined the Amery Free Press family.
Monette began her advertising career in 1991 and over the years has worked with a variety of publications including long careers at the New Richmond News and St. Paul Pioneer Press.
Monette and her husband Ed raised their two children, 22-year-old Haley and 19-year-old Eddie in Clear Lake and recently moved to the Clayton area.
“I truly believe in community newspapers. I feel strongly about volunteering and community members making a difference. I am excited to be a part of Amery’s hometown newspaper. There is just something special about sitting down to read the newspaper. It is not very often that a position opens up at the Free Press and I was excited about this opportunity,” said Monette.
“I am pleased to add Judy to the staff,” said Free Press publisher Tom Stangl. “Judy’s knowledge of the market and relationships with our customer base are a great fit for us.”
She said she can see herself finishing out her career and retiring from the Amery Free Press.
Monette is excited to help with advertising needs large or small. She can be reached at 715-268-8101 or marketing@theameryfreepress.com
