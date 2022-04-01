After approximately two years, the Amery Food Pantry will be opening to “In Pantry” shopping. Beginning on Monday, April 4th, our patrons will again be able to shop for their groceries, household and personal items in the food pantry if they choose to do so. Guidelines will be in place for the safety of our patrons and volunteers. Anyone who chooses to shop in the Food Pantry will be screened for covid symptoms when they come to the pantry and will be required to wear a mask. You will also be asked to sanitize your hands. Two households will be allowed to shop for their groceries in the pantry at one time. If we have more than two households at the pantry, you will be asked to wait until there is space for you to shop safely. If you choose not to shop in the pantry, you can request a shopping list and your items will be packed for you. Then you will be able to drive up to the front door and load your food into your vehicle.
If you have not already enrolled at the Food Pantry, it is confidential and simple. Proof of address/residence in the Amery School District and identification are required; proof of income is not. The Pantry will provide food on the day of application, and once each month as long as the household’s income qualifies them to participate.
We ask anyone who would like to shop in the pantry, or anyone who wants a box of groceries packed for them, to make sure that you have an appointment. If you need an appointment, please call 715 268-5999 and leave a message. Your call will be returned. The Food Pantry is open on Mondays from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon and on Thursdays from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
We are currently accepting food donations from individuals, churches, organizations, businesses etc. at our location. You may bring in donations during our open hours listed above. Or call 715 268-5999 to make an appointment, especially is it is a large donation. Monetary donations may be made to: Amery Food Pantry P. O. Box 64 Amery, WI 54001.
