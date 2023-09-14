Four days of flannel and fire

Every Fall Festival is history in the making. Bring in the marching bands as the upcoming Fall Festival is bound to be grand. Starting Thursday, the 74th Amery Fall Festival will take place with this year’s theme of Flannel & Fire. By the end of the weekend it will be another page of community memories to add to the city’s history book.

