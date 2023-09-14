Every Fall Festival is history in the making. Bring in the marching bands as the upcoming Fall Festival is bound to be grand. Starting Thursday, the 74th Amery Fall Festival will take place with this year’s theme of Flannel & Fire. By the end of the weekend it will be another page of community memories to add to the city’s history book.
On the evening of May 26th, 1949, around 25 men gathered at the Amery Legion hall to discuss proposals for a fall community affair.
Allen Kinney was the president of the Amery Community Club. He assembled the group who decided to adopt a plan prepared by G.E. Niccum. The men decided on the name “Fall Festival” and seven directors were elected to manage the festival and funds.
The seven men; G.E. Niccum, Palmer Sondreal, R.M. Houger, J. Edson Davis, Ralph Pennington, Rueben Christensen, and William Burman, carefully planned the first annual Amery Fall Festival which held its first day of events on Friday, September 23rd, 1949. Inaugural events included a Doll Buggy Parade and a Noon-time broadcast of a KSTP radio show at Soldier’s Field.
The following year in 1950, the very first Miss Amery was chosen when Kay Olson was crowned queen.
Since those days, the Fall Festival committee has really grown the celebration into something entirely new, while keeping the heart of the community festival alive. They work almost year-round in planning. They put in countless hours and tons of thought into what still works and what doesn’t, things that people cherish from year to year and items that are ready to be changed up.
This year the committee has added new activities for younger children, they have brought back the kiddie tractor pull and brought back the bean bag tourney. Saturday night will feature a new S’mores station and a flannel dress-up contest. The Amery VFW is hosting the Classic Car Show this year on Sunday out at their property off of Highway 46, there will be plenty of space and there will be music too!
While the Fall Festival Committee is under the umbrella of the Amery Community Club, they are totally self-funded. What they bring in for sponsorship, beer sales, button sales and their rental fee from vendors is all they have to spend from year to year on the festival. Every community runs their celebrations differently, unlike some other towns, Amery Fall Festival has no big corporate sponsorship and the festival is not paid for by the city itself, although the City is wonderful about provided the time of the city crew and police department.
Also, while some other small town festivals have reduced to smaller sizes or gotten rid of their Queen’s programs, the Amery Fall Festival directors are very proud of the work they have put into keeping a strong festival with a variety of events each year and the fact that Amery still has a successful Royalty program.
Be sure to see Amery’s new Royalty float in this year’s parade and check out the full schedule of events on the back page of the Tab section of this week’s Amery Free Press.
