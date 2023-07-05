Amery faces additional challenges with police staffing

A major issue the City of Amery is facing is how to run a community with fewer police officers. In a job like no other, on any given day, they can be everything from crisis managers to social workers to ticket writers and more. Even one shortage can be felt in a small community.
Many places, but law enforcement especially, are facing challenges filling job openings. Wisconsin Law Enforcement Network (WILENET) is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Not all municipalities advertise law enforcement employment opportunities on the site, but of those who do, there are currently 202 jobs available across the state with a wide range of pay and benefits. Agencies across the state upping the ante to get offers.
In the past handful of months, the city has lost several employees from the police department. Three members of the department filed ethics complaints earlier this year; one against Mayor Chad Leonard and a second against City Administrator Patty Bjorklund.
The Free Press has obtained a copy of the complaint against Bjorklund dated January 29, 2023. It was filed based on City of Amery Personnel Policy Violation 12.5 which states, “It will be a violation of the policies for any employee or member of the City Council to interfere with, threaten, coerce, restrain, discharge, retaliate against or otherwise discriminate against any employee or other person because he/she has file[d] a complaint or given testimony in connection with a grievance, complaint or an appeal.”
According to the complaint, January 27, 2023, Interim Chief Jason Hickok advised Bjorklund he wanted to make her aware he would do everything under his ability to properly train in the new incoming police chief who was to start working at the Amery Police Department Monday, January 30, 2023.
Allegedly, upon Hickok advising her of his intent, Bjorklund shifted the conversation topic and verbally told Hickok she wished Hickok along with Administrative Office Manager Heather Hegerty, and Administrative Assistant Bethany Eskro would drop the formal ethics complaint they had just filed with the City of Amery Ethics Board the previous day (against Mayor Chad Leonard).
According to the complaint, Bjorklund advised she “wasn’t able to sleep the previous evening due to the ethics complaint that had been filed and advised she woke up in the middle of the night with a heart rate over 160 beats per minute.”
Allegedly, Bjorklund indicated the complaint was “a very big deal” and the complaint would “make the City of Amery look bad.” She also advised “it would make the City Council look bad, that it would make the City Mayor look bad and it would make her look bad.” She also indicated that “it would look bad for the individuals who filed the complaint” and again expressed her desire for the three to drop or withdraw the ethics complaint.
According to the complaint, Bjorklund stated she probably shouldn’t be talking to Hickok about this matter but wanted to try and work out the issues of the complaint in a different way. She stated this was not a threat but again informed Hickok she hoped that this could be worked out without this going before the ethics committee. Allegedly, she also indicated this complaint “would blow up in the community if it got out to the public” and she advised she had received an anonymous message the other day from a subject who had called and left a message regarding the background of in-coming Chief Hainzl.
The complaint states Hickok advised he would speak with the other two individuals regarding the ethics complaint and get back to Bjorklund. Allegedly, Hickok did contact Hegerty and Eskro regarding Bjorklund’s proposal to withdraw the ethics complaint and the consensus was to not withdrawal but continue.
No action was taken by the council on either complaint.
In the time since the ethics complaints, there have been allegations of harassment. Eskro was relieved of her duties by Hainzl and reinstated by the city council after a public hearing. An array of videos of an interrogation of Eskro by Hainzl and her hearing in front of the council have received over 175,000 views online, bringing a great deal of attention to the City of Amery.
A resignation letter to the city from a former officer claimed they never wanted to leave the Amery Police Department but felt working at the department had become “a hostile environment.”
According to the letter, they felt threats had been made toward some members of their department and that some people in City Administration had become, “aggressive and toxic in nature,” with several people in the police department, which at one time, “had an extremely strong and cohesive team.”
They also felt neither the Amery Police Department nor the City of Amery Employee Handbook were being followed.
Problems average police departments face are law enforcement as a whole faces a lot of scrutiny, many work long hours and face burn out and deal with Post Tramatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). The job is also dangerous — in Western Wisconsin alone this spring three officers were killed in the line of duty.
With fewer officers, Amery may be facing existing staff working longer hours to cover shifts. The city may need to contract with other agencies or Polk County to cover shifts. Regardless of what goes on within City Hall or the police department, having officers to respond to critical situations affects the quality of life in a community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.