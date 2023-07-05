Amery faces additional challenges with police staffing

Patty Bjorklund

A major issue the City of Amery is facing is how to run a community with fewer police officers. In a job like no other, on any given day, they can be everything from crisis managers to social workers to ticket writers and more. Even one shortage can be felt in a small community.

Many places, but law enforcement especially, are facing challenges filling job openings. Wisconsin Law Enforcement Network (WILENET) is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Not all municipalities advertise law enforcement employment opportunities on the site, but of those who do, there are currently 202 jobs available across the state with a wide range of pay and benefits. Agencies across the state upping the ante to get offers. 

