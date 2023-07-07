Because four teachers received a grant-given trip to Alaska, Amery Intermediate School’s fourth-grade students will have access to amazing new resources, people, and experiences throughout their entire unit on the Iditarod this year and each year moving further.
Andy Wolf, Lindsay Bruder, Stephanie Amans, and Olivia Peters received a grant of $10,000 this spring for an unforgettable, seven-day expedition to the U.S.’s largest state.
The initial idea of applying for the grant was presented to the four by a previous first grade teacher, Annie Braaten who had received this grant five years ago and went to California with her colleagues. The organization that gave the grant is called Fund for Teachers, and in order to receive it, the teachers needed to fill out a large application and keep in touch with the company for the entire year.
Bruder stated initially they submitted about ten pages of writing, answering questions such as what they were applying for, how they planned on using the money, and how it would change both their and their students’ learning.
Now, after returning from the trip, they must submit another response explaining what they experienced and how they will incorporate it this school year. More surveys will need to be answered throughout the school year as well, in order for them to receive the entirety of the grant.
Apart from knowing where they wanted to go, the four could not do much planning until they knew for sure that they received the grant. They received the notice in late March and had to use the money during the summer. All of the teachers agreed budgeting was tricky as they couldn’t purchase airline tickets until they had the grant, nor could they plan for any change in pricing for the excursions they had planned for. Any modifications to their plans had to be done so through the Fund for Teachers organization, which made the process even harder. Still, the team managed, and used the entire grant for this amazing experience.
Alaska was their chosen location for many reasons, the big one being the Iditarod unit where students learn about dog sledding and the great dog race that starts in Anchorage. In Social Studies, kids learn about the ice age- landforms and glaciers and erosion which helped to form these.
As a chance to see glaciers and meet sled dogs is not one that many people get to experience around here, the teachers decided to go big and bring home these experiences they will pass on to not only their students, but friends and family as well.
The group left Amery June 9, returning June 16. The first day, they arrived at Anchorage, and checked into their AirBnB. “It’s very overwhelming when you get there because you’re in this place and everywhere you look it’s mountains, beautiful forests, and waterfalls,” Amans recalls, “You just want to close your eyes to stop from sensory overload but then you’re like, ‘no, I can’t close my eyes because I don’t think I’m ever going to come back!’” It was because of this that the teachers spent every day trying to see everything they could.
On their second day, the four hiked a glacier in Matanuska Glacier Park and visited Whittier, which is a two-and-a-half-mile long tunnel through the mountains to a large high rise on the ocean that houses the entire town.
The next day was spent in Seward where they hiked the Exit Glacier and a museum where they picked up some interesting facts the teachers are excited to bring back to their students. Wolf, a science teacher, had learned the reason for the tropical blueness of the glacier was because of less air that reached it at the top. He will be bringing that knowledge, along with much more back to school with him in September.
The teachers visited Martin Buser’s Happy Trails Kennel along with the Iditarod Headquarters where they got to meet many of the dogs and puppies training for the race, and those who trained the dogs. Having done the Iditarod unit for quite a few years, the four already knew a lot of information going into this trip, but there was much more depth that they were able to discover. For example, they were able to ask people who actually participated in the race whether the North or South route was more difficult. For those wondering- the Southern route is more difficult due to the brutal wind coming off of the Yukon river. The teachers learned that the reason for the alternating routes was because it brought the culture and people to the small towns that usually do not get much company. They also discovered that there were many people who had objections towards the Iditarod race because they thought it was cruel to the dogs, however, the four got to witness and feel just how much the dogs wanted to run. They got to experience the speed of the race dogs as well when they were given a ride on carts. Of course, this was a perfect opportunity for competition. The four split up for their own personal dog race- Peters and Wolf against Bruder and Amans. Science vs. Social Studies. In the end, the science teachers triumphed over the other two.
“We lived in a house and we survived together,” snickered Bruder. The teachers all agreed that traveling with the group they had was fantastic and worked perfectly. They had many adventures and shared many laughs throughout the entire trip and would keep these memories throughout their entire lives.
They enjoy working together and have a great group dynamic between them that just made the trip so much better. They saw new sights, tried new foods, and learned new things each day they were away.
Apart from their personal gains and educational gains, the teachers believe that the students will have good things to take away from their experience as well. While they were in Alaska, the teachers were able to make connections with people who were willing to get in touch with the students and offer their knowledge for the fourth-grade students to use as resources. The teachers brought back many souvenirs for students to interact with including a jar of glacial silt that students will be able to admire and touch. Along with the connections and souvenirs, the teachers took many photos and videos- including film from a Go-Pro camera- that they will be showing students each year. Wolf said, “The video footage, too, that we have with the Go-Pro is good, because you will hear us. It’s not just watching somebody else on google. It’s us, we were there. It will be more engaging.”
