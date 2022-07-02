Amery, Wis. – This year’s third-year residents in HealthPartners’ three-year Western Wisconsin Rural Family Medicine Residency Program have graduated. Andrea Knievel, MD and Jaya Durvasula, MBBS had divided their time between Amery Hospital & Clinic and Westfields Hospital & Clinic in New Richmond for the past two years. Prior to that, they spent the first year at Methodist Hospital and Creekside Clinic at Methodist.
Dr. Knievel will start her practice at the new primary care HealthPartners Clinic Hudson in August. Dr. Durvasula will take some time off to travel and spend time with family, and she sees herself working in primary in the near future.
As they head on to the next chapter, the graduating residents cite many lessons learned along the way from their work in Amery and New Richmond, from learning to adapt to an ever-changing environment to trusting their instincts and developing confidence.
“I feel I have been exposed to a more diverse patient population with multiple comorbidities being in the rural setting. It gave me confidence and reassurance in what I know and inspired me to learn more and become a better physician,” says Durvasula.
Knievel says the lessons were many: “I learned a lot about independence and trusting my instincts, but also that I would always be supported when asking for help. I've always believed in teamwork, and I think I really got that during residency.”
The residents are grateful for the colleagues they worked with, and for their resourcefulness in the midst of the pandemic.
“The COVID pandemic was the highlight with the everchanging guidelines and parameters,” says Durvasula. “Residency team had to maneuver various rotations to provide the necessary training, which was really helpful. The whole team at the Westfields and Amery have been very helpful and resourceful. Thank you to all of them.”
“It makes me a little sad that I won't get to continue working with some of the amazing nurses, medical assistants, and others that make my residency so enjoyable,” says Knievel. “Because the hospitals are smaller, you really get to know people and build relationships that make the workday so much more enjoyable.”
Rural Residency Program
HealthPartners launched the Western Wisconsin Rural Family Medicine Residency in 2017 as a way to increase the number of primary care physicians who practice in rural and underserved areas of Wisconsin.
Additional goals of Amery Hospital & Clinic and Westfields Hospital & Clinic, as teaching facilities in the program, include providing the latest training at the forefront of medical research and demonstrating a commitment to the development of medical professionals for rural practice.
Residents say the training they receive in the program is unique and valuable.
“Rural training is so different than larger hospitals where you have ready access to multiple specialists,” says Knievel. “I think it forces you to work harder and learn more because resources are limited. Even though we have access to the HealthPartners network, it's still on us to make sure the patient gets the appropriate care.”
Durvasula says the program gave her insight into rural population, with its own challenges and rewards. “It provided a great opportunity to hone the skills I already have and allowing me to build my people-skills and become a better communicator,” she says. “I feel I am more trained to address the needs of all kinds of patients. I feel the ER training as part of our program here has been invaluable.”
The next residents
As third-year residents graduate the program, more residents are moving up through the ranks:
On July 1, a second-year resident in the program will join the teams at Amery and Westfields. Dr. Michael Jepsen will split his time between the two hospitals.
First-year residents will start with HealthPartners’ Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, Minn., in July before moving to the Valley next year. They are doctors Michal Budziakowski and Jacob La Mirande. The doctors were chosen on “Match Day” in March, when medical students all over the country learned which residency program accepted their application. More than 988 applicants applied to the HealthPartners Western Wisconsin Rural Family Medicine Residency program. Out of that group, 40 candidates were interviewed. And on Match Day, March 18, the two residents were matched.
