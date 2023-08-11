The Amery dam rarely shows its age. Now in its 135th year of operation, the 82 feet of concrete controls water levels for nearby recreation and the preservation of local wildlife habitats. Even after decades of severe weather scares and occasional equipment damage, the dam has held strong. This historic resilience is owed largely to the combined efforts of the Public Works Department, led by Director Jeff Mahoney. Following a recent DNR inspection, Mahoney detailed recent changes to the dam as well as its role in shaping Amery today.
Mahoney began his career with the Public Works Department in 1989. “I started out here as summer help and just kept going.” He has served as the Director of Public Works since early 2021. The department crew checks the dam seven days a week to ensure that water levels are at an acceptable height and that equipment is holding up against the elements. “We try to keep it two to six inches below [the spillway]. We have a four inch play area.”
In recent years, the dam has been in a relatively solid condition. “All in all, the dam is in good shape. The only thing we had to do for the inspection part was [fix] a little riprap that was kind of washed out there in that heavy monsoon rain we had.” Its list of recent issues is brief. “Honestly, the only thing we really had so far is the wash out and a boat that came through here that broke the chains on the roll gate.”
The dam’s mechanical upgrades and consistent maintenance make it a strong competitor against the high pressures of severe weather. “Everything’s very resilient. There’s very little that we really have to do here. The main thing is just keeping the level where they want it.” Long past its days of log driving and sawmilling, the dam’s primary purpose has shifted to recreation and preservation. “Keep the people happy, and the wildlife. It really doesn’t serve any purpose besides that.”
Beyond the day-to-day repairs and replacements, the dam has also received more extensive updates to facilitate its changing role in Amery’s community. “We’ve gotten everything pretty much replaced now.” In the 90’s, the dam underwent its most recent extensive renovation after a DNR inspection. “They resealed it and everything. Complete makeover. That’s when we made the berm about twice as high as far.”
The dam recently underwent its annual DNR inspection. After examining the water levels and recent history of the dam, they have decided to fence off the dam’s walking area for the foreseeable future. “They closed off walking across the dam to the public. That was the DNR, not the city. They don’t feel that they should have any access walking across here. That’s going to be a permanent thing, now.”
Responding to potential safety risks is an ever-evolving conversation between the DNR and the city. As water levels fluctuate and nearby infrastructure is added or removed, the dam and its surrounding equipment must be updated. “We had to take out all the fence and everything that used to be along here. I wanted to put another fence of concrete over [on the East side of the dam] so no kids would fall in. There’s always kids hanging their feet over. It’s dead water, but if this is open, it’s not. The DNR won’t let us, because they figure if the dam would overflow, that would catch all the debris.” The departments strive to implement the safest infrastructure, which occasionally means deciding which version of the dam’s infrastructure would be the least unsafe.
As nearby dams are torn down or reduced in function, the Amery Dam’s role in shaping the water grows larger. “This is the first dam now from White Ash. We used to have the country dam and stuff like that, but that’s all gone. So, this is the only dam for upstream. That’s why we have such a fluctuation now—there’s nothing to hold it back.” Throughout the town’s history, nearby dams have been cracked and damaged by flooding to such an extent that they become a hazard. “The country dam used to be up North here. It was outdated and worn out, and nobody wanted to pay for it. So, they pulled it right out of there.”
The department’s next project will involve a closer inspection into the submerged systems of the dam. “I gotta get in here now and have a diver come down. They want to shut the dam down and check underneath. We’ve done it with sticks and stuff, and it’s not bad, but they want us to get a diver in there this time and see what’s up.” After the dam has been inspected and deemed safe for a dive, the department will have a large window of time to prepare for the check-up. “Whenever it’s convenient for everybody, and we can find somebody that will actually do it.”
Through their efforts to maintain the dam, the Public Works Department have given the community an invaluable recreational resource. Withholding the occasional injury, the dam has comfortably settled into its retirement years.
