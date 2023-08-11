The Amery dam rarely shows its age. Now in its 135th year of operation, the 82 feet of concrete controls water levels for nearby recreation and the preservation of local wildlife habitats. Even after decades of severe weather scares and occasional equipment damage, the dam has held strong. This historic resilience is owed largely to the combined efforts of the Public Works Department, led by Director Jeff Mahoney. Following a recent DNR inspection, Mahoney detailed recent changes to the dam as well as its role in shaping Amery today.

Mahoney began his career with the Public Works Department in 1989. “I started out here as summer help and just kept going.” He has served as the Director of Public Works since early 2021. The department crew checks the dam seven days a week to ensure that water levels are at an acceptable height and that equipment is holding up against the elements. “We try to keep it two to six inches below [the spillway]. We have a four inch play area.”

