Recycling-WEB.jpg

Recycle bins can be rented for use at any event. Visit www.polkcountywi.gov.

 Contributed

Upcoming recycling programs can save you money and help get rid of unwanted clutter in your home. Several times a year Polk County’s recycling center offers free days to get rid of various items, in between you have the option to pay to remove to clutter from property.

Residents were reminded of some of these options during a recent Committee of the Whole meeting when discussion of Polk County’s recycling services were discussed between City Employee Taylor Larson and Alderperson Rick Van Blaricom and Acting Mayor Eric Elkin.

