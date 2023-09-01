Upcoming recycling programs can save you money and help get rid of unwanted clutter in your home. Several times a year Polk County’s recycling center offers free days to get rid of various items, in between you have the option to pay to remove to clutter from property.
Residents were reminded of some of these options during a recent Committee of the Whole meeting when discussion of Polk County’s recycling services were discussed between City Employee Taylor Larson and Alderperson Rick Van Blaricom and Acting Mayor Eric Elkin.
Van Blaricom asked about the 2023 Hazardous Waste Drop-Off, which was coming up days later.
Hazardous includes fertilizers, thiners and pesticides. Although the event at Polk County was August 24, Hazardous waste can be dropped off year-round at Logistics Recycling in Somerset by calling 800-558-1166.
The St. Croix County Hazardous Collection Dates are Thursday, Sept. 21, 1:00-6:00 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 22nd noon-4:00 p.m.
Electronics can be dropped off anytime during regular hours for a fee of 45¢ per pound.
* A Free Electronic Drop Off Collection will be held Thursday, October 19th, 2023, from 1-5 p.m.
Polk County, WI is a dual stream source separating facility offering free drop-off of recyclable items at bins located throughout the county. Bins are owned and hauled to the recycling center by Polk County. In the 1990s Wisconsin recycling laws banned land filling or incineration of recyclable materials now accepted at the recycling center. Recycling uses 75-80% less energy when recycled material are made into new products. Recycling one pop can saves enough energy for three hours. Polk County diverts over 3,000,000 lbs each year (total) from ending up in the landfill. Recycling saves on landfill space, reduces air and water pollution, and saves electric.
The Polk County Recyling Center is open Monday-Thursday 6:45-4:30 p.m. and is currently not paying for aluminum cans.
Free Items
Liquids: Motor Oil, Antifreeze, & Cooking Oil
Yard Waste: Leaves and grass clippings can be dropped off at the recycling center (no bags). For locations on where to bring debris and branches please contact your municipality.
X-Ray Film: Non-HIPPA X-Ray film
Batteries: Button, Lithium, Automotive, and Rechargeable
Misc: Scrap Metal, Cell Phones, Printer Cartridges, under 4lb Propane Tanks and Christmas Lights/Extension Cords
Fee Items
Electronics: TV’s, laptops, printers etc.. = 45¢ per pound
Appliances: (see list on flyer below) = $20 Each
Mattresses & Box Spring = $25 Each
Tires = 30¢/lb plus $2 per rim
Bulbs = $1.00 for Fluorescents / $5.00 for HID, UV, & Broken
Latex Paint = $1.00 per 1 Gallon Container
There are recycling bin locations available 24 hours a day in Amery, Balsam Lake, Centuria, Clayton, Clear Lake, Cushing, Frederic, Luck, Milltwon and Osceola.
