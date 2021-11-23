It has been said a true community is not just about being geographically close to someone or part of the same social web network. It is about feeling connected and responsible for what happens. Humanity is our ultimate community, and everyone plays a crucial role.
A prime example of this is Amery’s Annual Community Thanksgiving Service, which is held every year on the evening before Thanksgiving.
Each year, different area churches take turns hosting the service. This year it will be held Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at 7p.m. The theme this year is “Caring For The Community-O Give Thanks.”
Non-perishable offerings for the Food Pantry may be dropped off in the box near the front door of St. Joseph at the time of the Service. Cash offerings will be divided between the Amery Area Food Shelf and Drawn to the Word Ministry. Checks can be written to your church, "Amery Area Food Shelf," or "Drawn to the Word." Paul Oman of Drawn to the Word Ministry, and a variety of other local talent will be leading the community in worship.
Drawn To The Word is the artistic ministry and mission of Paul Oman, pastor and professional artist. Oman creates larger-than-life sized murals of any Bible story or theme in less than an hour as audiences are engaged by watching the process. The Biblical story comes to life before your eyes, impacting lives and congregations in profound ways.
Oman's painting from the Community Thanksgiving Service will be available for purchase.
The wearing of masks is highly encouraged.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church is located at 1050 Keller Avenue North, Amery, WI. 54001
