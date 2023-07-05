After a closed session lasting over an hour Wednesday, July 5, 2023, the Amery City Council reconvened in open session where one motion was made-to begin the process of hiring a new Chief of Police.
This came after Chief Steve Hainzl turned in a Letter of Retirement to the city, where he claims to have turned in his equipment July 3, 2023 and stated he would use vacation days until his official final day of July 10, 2023.
The motion came from council member Rick Van Blaricom and was seconded by council member Mike Manor, it passed unanimously.
Although the council entered into closed session to discuss two topics according to their agenda:
Closed Session -Wis. Stat. §19.SS(l)(b) -Mayor. Considering dismissal, demotion, licensing or discipline of any public employee or person licensed by a board or commission or the investigation of charges against such person, or considering the grant or denial of tenure for a university faculty member, and the taking of formal action on any such matter; provided that the faculty member or other public employee or person licensed is given actual notice of any evidentiary hearing which may be held prior to final action being taken and of any meeting at which final action may be taken. The notice shall contain a statement that the person has the right to demand that the evidentiary hearing or meeting be held in open session. This paragraph and par. {f) do not apply to any such evidentiary hearing or meeting where the employee or person licensed requests that an open session be held. Wis. Stat. §19.SS(l)(c) -Police Chief. Considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility.
The city council members did not take any action on the other closed session topic of the Mayor, Chad Leonard.
Hainzl’s retirement came after the City of Amery began receiving numerous messages of criticism in writing, by phone and online. Various YouTube videos concerning the City of Amery have reached over one million views.
“I had the best intentions for this department and wanted to stay for a very long time. That was cut short due to the intolerable conditions that I tried to overcome and look past during my time here. I was faced constantly with blatant disrespect, whispering, dirty looks, and glaring from the eyes,” Hainzl said in his retirement letter, “This thought-out mutiny has gone on for over 5 months. Before I was sworn in, attempts were made to twist my wife's bikini modeling career into something notorious to fit their scheming narrative.”
According to Hainzl’s letter, attempts to stir the community against him were made at the very beginning and end of his tenure.
“Citations were legally given to subjects, but now many believe were done to commit mass anger, controversy, and rejection towards me. They targeted a service provider as well as the elderly. Again, they were legally justified, but I believe the intentions were clear. These were attempts to turn the Amery community against me, right from the start. Not one explanation or conversation was initiated by my subordinates regarding these citations,” he said.
He alleges he had told everyone multiple times about his issues, and nothing was done about it.
Hainzl said, “My 28-year law enforcement reputation is completely under attack nationally because this incident spiraled out of control, due to the council fearing a lawsuit, and using feelings instead of facts to make a decision. This has now gained national attention for Amery in a negative light.”
Regarding his firing of Bethany Eskro, Hainzl said, “Nowhere in my department policy does it state that I must go through H.R. to fire someone, although that was brought up at an open session meeting that I should have done that. Those words, along with many others, created false information about how the incident should have been handled. I was hired to change the culture of the department. I guess Amery does not want to get rid of the ‘Good Ole Boy’ system.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.