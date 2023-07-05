Leonard and Hainzl

After a closed session lasting over an hour Wednesday, July 5, 2023, the Amery City Council reconvened in open session where one motion was made-to begin the process of hiring a new Chief of Police.

This came after Chief Steve Hainzl turned in a Letter of Retirement to the city, where he claims to have turned in his equipment July 3, 2023 and stated he would use vacation days until his official final day of July 10, 2023.

