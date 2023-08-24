The Amery school district may soon set its sights on better bleachers and flatter fields. During a recent Board of Education Community Engagement Session, several plans for Athletic Facility upgrades were proposed. School supervisors, coaches, teachers, and various community members discussed the various means and methods of upgrading the district’s athletic facilities.
Dr. Shawn Doerfler articulated the necessity of this project. “The big question is: ‘why?’ There are a couple of reasons why—the first is the age of the facilities themselves. The football field is, this fall, 43 years old. That’s a lot of ball games. That’s a lot of weather.” The other facilities under review for renovation, including the track, baseball, and soccer fields, have all experienced a similar level of wear in their 40-45 years of operation.
Doerfler also identified the school’s capability to fund the project given the current debt load. “The district debt load is very low. 0.5% of our budget is devoted to debt. That’s not an exorbitant amount. The district has been financially responsible to put us in that position.” The project would use funds from internal sources. “Currently, we have the district finances to pay for a facility. There is no school tax increase with this plan. The dollars that would be spent on athletics would be dollars that are already allocated. If we don’t spend it on athletics, it doesn't go back to the taxpayer; it’s spent on something else in the district.”
One of the other reasons for proposing this project now is the convenient proximity of construction services. “Kraus-Anderson is already here. Bringing Kraus-Anderson back to town isn’t free. They’ll be here till Summer of ’24.” In addition to this window of convenience, the district is battling against a monetary time constraint. “Fund 38 expires as an option at the end of the calendar year 2024. So, if we don’t do something prior to that, $3 million is off the table. Then you’re doing it all through the budget, and if we’re doing it all through the budget, it isn’t going to happen.”
Kraus-Anderson and LHB worked with the district to put together seven variations of the proposed project, organized by price from lowest to highest. “When I asked Kraus-Anderson to put this together, they gave me these as estimates, so treat them as such.” Every proposed option includes the addition of turf to one or more facilities, reducing the amount of damage, hazards, and divots on the field.
Matt Humpal, former Amery athlete and current baseball coach, commented on his experiences with the fields. “I have been around our fields and stadiums for most of my life. My children are fourth generation student athletes at the Amery school district. Obviously, over time, our facilities need to be upgraded. It is nostalgic for us to be playing on the same fields as our grandparents, but it isn’t ideal for competition.” He has noticed the separation in quality between Amery’s fields and the fields of other schools in the conference. “Our fans, parents, and opponents notice that our scoreboard is way out of date, our fencing is subpar, and we have seating for about 20 fans. The experience that we are giving our boys and our opponents is truly lacking compared to other schools in our area.”
Levi Busse, Amery Boys tennis coach, spoke from his experience of overseeing the sport before and after the courts were upgraded. “You’ve heard from a lot of coaches whose facilities are lacking. For many years, that was us in tennis. Recently, that problem has been remedied for us. I cannot begin to tell you the impact that upgrading our facilities has had.” After the upgrade, the high school’s tennis courts went from being “bottom of the conference” to one of the most sought-after facilities in the area. “Now, we truly have the nicest facility in the middle border conference.” The new courts enable players, spectators and coaches to enjoy the sport to its fullest. “That has a huge impact on the kids, a huge impact on the coaches, a huge impact on the families.” Busse hopes to see this kind of attention and renovation directed district-wide. “I’ve seen what it’s done for my program, I’ve seen what it’s done for my boys, and I desperately want to see that happen for every single student athlete that comes through this district.”
Dr. Doerfler called for community input and questions. “We want your feedback. This is too big of a decision to do in isolation.” He also reiterated the urgency of these discussions. “We have the means by which to do this, and now’s the time. With all of the funding options that exist, now is the sweet spot to make that happen.”
Athletic director Jeff Fern has helped coordinate the moving pieces of this project and evaluate the needs of various programs and facilities across the district. Fern hopes that the board will be able to narrow in on a specific plan at the November school board meeting. Once an agreement is reached on price range, the proposals can be fine-tuned even further. “We can pick things we like from different options. Ultimately, it’s going to come down to what our price point is and what our priorities are at that time.”
Fern encouraged community members to reference the school board meetings published online for additional information. “That would be a great starting point. They can continue to attend school board meetings or reach out to the athletics office. I don’t have a problem giving people information on specific questions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.