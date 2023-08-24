Sports-Complex-John-WEB.jpg

A presentation given earlier this year about complex options.

 Tony Aizpurua

The Amery school district may soon set its sights on better bleachers and flatter fields. During a recent Board of Education Community Engagement Session, several plans for Athletic Facility upgrades were proposed. School supervisors, coaches, teachers, and various community members discussed the various means and methods of upgrading the district’s athletic facilities. 

Dr. Shawn Doerfler articulated the necessity of this project. “The big question is: ‘why?’ There are a couple of reasons why—the first is the age of the facilities themselves. The football field is, this fall, 43 years old. That’s a lot of ball games. That’s a lot of weather.” The other facilities under review for renovation, including the track, baseball, and soccer fields, have all experienced a similar level of wear in their 40-45 years of operation. 

