Got some time this summer? Looking for something to do with your kids? Or perhaps you’re simply looking for something to read yourself. The Amery Area Public Library has some terrific events and programs for every person of every age. It’s the third week of summer, but there is still so much left and it’s not too late to enter yourself or your children into one of the Amery Library’s summer reading programs. This is a wonderful way to keep both yourself and your kids motivated and excited to read.
Of course, it is a great opportunity for parents and children, but also everybody who is looking to get some reading accomplished this summer is welcome and encouraged to participate. With a theme of “All Together Now” emphasizing community and neighbor cooperation, there is even more reason to get signed up.
To enroll, simply pick up a paper log at the library (located in the City Hall at 104 Maple Street West) or create a Beanstack account and track the books read online. After that, all you need to do is read! For every 100 minutes read or read to, you will receive a raffle ticket to enter to win one of the several prizes being offered this summer. Some prizes include a variety of board games, a complete set of a book series, and even roller skates! When you see something you like on the prize table, fill out a raffle ticket and place it in the bucket in front of that prize. A free book will also be awarded to each youth participant who reads 800 minutes throughout the whole summer.
Get your children involved in the community through the many library programs being offered this summer. Some great programs to check out this month include a Cory and Friends event at the Danielson Stage at 4 p.m. on June 22, a showing on Bugs happening on the 26th at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., drawing with chalk on the 27th at 2 p.m., and 6 p.m. Puzzles and Pizza on the 29th which is open to all ages. More information about events for this month and others can be found on the Amery Public Library website.
Storytime takes place nearly every Wednesday of the year at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome, but ages typically range from 0-6 years old. For every Storytime attended, each participant will earn Amery Area Public Library (AAPL) Money which they can donate to a chosen non-profit in our area. All of the AAPL dollars will be matched with real money that will be donated to each non-profit at the end of the Summer Reading Program by organizations around Amery. This is a wonderful way to teach children the importance of community involvement, and help each person feel proud that their work has supported a great organization.
Feeling left out adults? Don’t worry, the Amery Library also offers a summer reading program for those who are 18 and older. Obviously, summertime still holds responsibilities for adults, so the goal is simple: finish as many books and attend as many activities as you can. Each time you read a book or listen to an audiobook, you can fill out a raffle ticket to be entered into a weekly prize drawing. Any activities you finish will also result in an earned raffle ticket. These activities include things such as performing a good deed inspired by a book you read, reading books that will educate you on modern issues, or participating in a variety of events hosted by the public library. A complete list of the activities you can complete can be found in the library or on its website. To earn a free book as an adult you must complete the reading program by reading at least two books and completing three activities. Better yet, all participants will be entered to win the grand prize of an 80-minute daily excursion or Sundown Cruise on the St. Croix River by the Taylors Falls Scenic Boat Tours!
Whether you wish to gain insight into the perspective of those who overcame struggles in their lives or dive into a world full of magic and wild adventures, pick up a good book and start reading this summer. Read out in the sun, on your porch as you’re grilling, or by the lake or pool and don’t forget to stop in at the public library as soon as you’re finished and earn some prizes.
