Macholl-WEB.jpg

Abe and Willow Macholl are excited to participate in the Summer Reading Program and to start earning prizes. 

 Contributed

Got some time this summer? Looking for something to do with your kids? Or perhaps you’re simply looking for something to read yourself. The Amery Area Public Library has some terrific events and programs for every person of every age. It’s the third week of summer, but there is still so much left and it’s not too late to enter yourself or your children into one of the Amery Library’s summer reading programs. This is a wonderful way to keep both yourself and your kids motivated and excited to read.

Of course, it is a great opportunity for parents and children, but also everybody who is looking to get some reading accomplished this summer is welcome and encouraged to participate. With a theme of “All Together Now” emphasizing community and neighbor cooperation, there is even more reason to get signed up.

