Snowshoes

Libraries are changing dramatically, both near and nationally. A growing trend throughout the world is the “Library of Things,” a collection of items provided by the library that a patron may check out. These collections often include games, craft supplies, recreational equipment, and any other items that can be conveniently borrowed. Both the Amery Area Public Library and the Deer Park Public Library recently expanded their collections to include snowshoes. These additions are part of a growing focus on outdoor engagement, giving their communities a new way to use the library.

Amery Library director Heather Wiarda introduced the snowshoes to the library in early December. “They haven’t been sitting on the shelf since we got them, which is really exciting. Demand is pretty high… We’re thinking that we probably need to get more.” The library has two adult pairs and two kids’ pairs, all of which come with poles.

