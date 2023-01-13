Libraries are changing dramatically, both near and nationally. A growing trend throughout the world is the “Library of Things,” a collection of items provided by the library that a patron may check out. These collections often include games, craft supplies, recreational equipment, and any other items that can be conveniently borrowed. Both the Amery Area Public Library and the Deer Park Public Library recently expanded their collections to include snowshoes. These additions are part of a growing focus on outdoor engagement, giving their communities a new way to use the library.
Amery Library director Heather Wiarda introduced the snowshoes to the library in early December. “They haven’t been sitting on the shelf since we got them, which is really exciting. Demand is pretty high… We’re thinking that we probably need to get more.” The library has two adult pairs and two kids’ pairs, all of which come with poles.
Heather seeks to make the public more aware of the library’s resources and future activities. “Our entire reason for existence is to provide people with information, ideas, and experiences. We’re more than books and DVDs.”
Amery kicked off their Library of Things with cake pans and puzzles, both of which were extremely popular. “’Library of Things’ has been one of the bigger trends in the library world for at least five years. Over the past few years, we have started slowly adding.” The library continues to introduce new items available for checkout, such as lawn games, board games, activity kits. As the library’s catalogue expands with a more recreational selection of items, Heather hopes to bring fun to the community free of charge. “One of the concepts is: ‘why buy when you can borrow?’”
The library’s selection of items is heavily dependent on the suggestions and feedback from the community. “I’d love to hear from people what they think would be nice to have.” Libraries across the state are constantly expanding their inventory to respond to patron suggestions, introducing everything from fishing poles to power tools. In 2023, the library will be making every effort to open the floor for the community. “We’re going to have some community conversations where we invite people to come to the library and tell us what they’re looking for.”
The library currently takes public suggestions online, over the phone, in-person at the front desk, and through a suggestion box. The suggestion box recently prompted the library to purchase board games specifically for checkout.
Local libraries are in constant conversation with each other, whether it be through social media, collaborative programming, or largescale conferences. New programming and items are tested, suggested, and borrowed through a large network of supportive libraries. “A lot of it is just hearing about what other libraries are doing. We’re definitely not the first library to do puzzles or lawn games, but when you hear about great ideas, we definitely want to implement them.”
A key member of this network is the Deer Park Public Library, which recently introduced five pairs of snowshoes to its collection. Director Barbara Krueger explained that the snowshoes have been on the library’s Wishlist for quite some time. “I wanted to get snowshoes for a couple of years. Some of the other libraries, like Frederic and Balsam Lake, have had snowshoes.” Barbara was prompted to buy the snowshoes after being selected for a special initiative by the DNR to promote state parks.
Library card holders can receive a free state park daily admission pass from the library. The pass is eligible at any park or recreation area in Wisconsin where admission is required. “It’s to help promote the idea that our parks and our trails are not just for summer use. There is a lot of activity and a lot of things you can do in the winter.”
The library’s involvement in this program is fairly unique given their size. “Deer Park is the smallest municipality in the state of Wisconsin to have a public library.” The library’s proximity to various state parks likely influenced their selection for the program. “They also wanted to involve a range of size of libraries.” The program will be available through January and February. More information will be provided by the library later in the season.
Barbara hopes that these initiatives will help more members of the community appreciate the scope and depth of local nature. “There’s Willow River State Park, there’s D.D. Kennedy, there’s Interstate Park… you could go out in your backyard.” In the future, Barbara would like to invest in the snowshoes further. “I’d like to have some poles available.”
The library has also encountered issues in advertising their unique programs. “We have a lot of traditional users who may not use technology.” Word of mouth has been the library’s most reliable method of advertising. When word does get around, the response is usually positive. “They’re very open and receptive.”
Deer Park is in the process of introducing puzzles and literacy kits to their Library of Things. Barbara is enthusiastic about the changes and hopes that patrons will take advantage of the opportunities for new experiences. “If they want to try something, let them try it.”
As these activities are introduced, the libraries will respond to any suggestions or questions the public may have. The community’s role in their library’s catalogue is more influential than most may realize, and both directors are eager for feedback. As Barbara summarized, “Call the library. Or better yet, visit the library!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.