Each year Amery High School students, staff and community members including local veterans, gather in the gymnasium on November 11 to pay tribute to the brave members of the nation’s Armed Forces. An annual highlight is the guest speaker. This year’s guest of honor is Amery’s very own Daniel Schone.
The community is welcome to Amery High School’s Veteran’s Day Program Friday, November 11, 2022 at 8:30 a.m.
A welcome will be given by Principal Josh Gould, followed by the Presentation of Colors by Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Amery Post 7929 and the American Legion Larson‐Torgerson Post 169.
Music will be provided by the school’s choir and band. Playing Taps this year, will be Amery High School Junior, Tianna Lochner.
The school district is proud to welcome back Class of 2000’s Schone to give the Veterans Day Address.
Lieutenant Colonel Schone is the Deputy Commander, 92d Operations Group, Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. The group is comprised of 740 active-duty Airmen, Civilians and Contractors, six squadrons and 71 KC-135 R/T aircraft. In this capacity, he ensures the execution of global aerial refueling, airlift, and aeromedical evacuation missions in direct support of the Secretary of Defense and Combatant Commanders.
Lt Col Schone entered the Air Force in 2004 after graduating from the University of Minnesota-Duluth and earning a commission through the Reserve Officer Training Corps. His career includes operational flying assignments as a C-130E/H instructor navigator, a C-17A instructor pilot, and a KC-135R/T evaluator pilot. The Colonel has commanded both an operational flying squadron and a deployed flying squadron. He is a graduate of the United States Air Force’s School of Advanced Air and Space Studies and volunteers as a B-29 Superfortress warbird pilot. Lt Col Schone is a senior pilot with over 4,000 flight hours in various aircraft and has flown over 1,400 combat hours supporting Operations ENDURING FREEDOM, IRAQI FREEDOM, NEW DAWN, INHERENT RESOLVE, FREEDOM’S SENTINAL, SPARTAN SHIELD, and the Combined Joint Task Force HORN of AFRICA.
He is married to Amery graduate Dr. Micaela (Sprester) Schone and together they have two daughters, Frankie and Frannie.
Having served many assignments, Lt Col Schone has obtained many major awards and decorations including:
Meritorious Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters
Air Medal with four oak leaf clusters
Aerial Achievement Medal with oak leaf cluster
Air Force Commendation Medal with oak leaf cluster
Air Force Achievement Medal
Meritorious Unit Award with oak leaf cluster
Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with four oak leaf clusters Combat Combat
Readiness Medal
National Defense Service Medal
Afghanistan Campaign Medal with bronze campaign star
Iraq Campaign Medal with bronze campaign star
Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal
Global War on Terrorism Service Medal
Nuclear Deterrence Operations Service Medal
NATO International Security Assistance Force Medal
