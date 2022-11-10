Schone

Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Schone

 LAD, NIRAV D Maj USAF AMC EOS/ASAM

Each year Amery High School students, staff and community members including local veterans, gather in the gymnasium on November 11 to pay tribute to the brave members of the nation’s Armed Forces. An annual highlight is the guest speaker. This year’s guest of honor is Amery’s very own Daniel Schone.

The community is welcome to Amery High School’s Veteran’s Day Program Friday, November 11, 2022 at 8:30 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.