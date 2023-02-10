EMS

The city will have right to first refusal of the land underneath the Ambulance building at 150 Snow Street, should the service ever decide to leave the location. This comes as a merger sees two ambulance services becoming one and the city selling the land to Northwestern Municipal EMS. 

Council member Rick Van Blaricom explained back when they built the ambulance building, every entity involved was expected to kick in a certain amount. “The city kicked in the land. It was money that did not have to be borrowed. This allowed them (the EMS) to get going on it,” said Van Blaricom.

