The city will have right to first refusal of the land underneath the Ambulance building at 150 Snow Street, should the service ever decide to leave the location. This comes as a merger sees two ambulance services becoming one and the city selling the land to Northwestern Municipal EMS.
Council member Rick Van Blaricom explained back when they built the ambulance building, every entity involved was expected to kick in a certain amount. “The city kicked in the land. It was money that did not have to be borrowed. This allowed them (the EMS) to get going on it,” said Van Blaricom.
Since the start, the Amery Area EMS has owned the building and the city has owned the land. Van Blaricom said, “The problem is that Ambulance services 20 years ago were not bought and sold every other day and now they are. I think we need to maintain the control over that land and it gives the city a bargaining chip if it should change hands.” He said he supports the idea of the merger between Amery Area EMS and North Land Municipal Ambulance to form Northwestern Municipal EMS but felt the city should be entitled to a right of first refusal should the building not have affiliation with Amery ambulance services.
Van Blaricom motioned to sell the land to Northwestern for one dollar with verbiage of right of first refusal added to the agreement. Council member Mykaela Thompson made a second to the motion and the rest of the council agreed.
Northwestern Municipal EMS started services at the beginning of 2023 as a combination of Amery Area and North Land EMS teams.
Nicole Gullickson, EMS Director said, “Residents can expect the same dedicated service they were receiving from Amery Area and North Land. The combination allows us to provide paramedic level services to the Luck, WI. Area.”
Two locations, Amery and Luck, will remain open. At times a medic will be on site at both places, and at other times a chase vehicle will be used to transfer the medic to the needed area.
The chase vehicle was made possible because of a Flex grant by the State of Wisconsin.
Discussions of a joint venture have been taking place for three years. June 2022 saw the decision of the merger being adopted. Gullickson said, “We will be able to serve 17 municipalities in Polk County and just shy of 20,000 permanent residents. We will continue our relationship with area First Responders and Fire Departments. We believe this venture will strengthen response times and ensure life-saving care will be provided.”
