“I was told six months ago by somebody, the ambulance world in Polk County is at crisis mode and I’m tending to believe that. It is hard to find volunteers, the call numbers are increasing, and something needs to happen because I don’t think you can sustain it for the future,” said Amery City Council member Tim Strohbusch during a Special Meeting of the Amery City Council, where an ambulance service merger was discussed.
A merger between the Amery Area EMS and Northern Ambulance service would see the formation of the Northwestern Municipal EMS.
Nicole Gullickson of the Amery Ambulance service said in 2019 the manager of Northland Ambulance decided to leave and Gullickson was asked to fill the role on an interim basis.
Gullickson said that over the years she and the former Northland manager had discussed similarities in the services they provided and how at some point a merger might be a possibility.
After the changes in 2019, Boards from both services spoke and formed committees. “Over the course of two years, they got information from billing companies, they got information from accounting and auditing and they put out a three-year projection for us. We really looked at areas where we could save money by becoming one unit. At the end both Boards determined that it did make sense,” said Gulliuckson.
She said one of the biggest savings of combining would be to only have one manager. Other savings are the ability to purchase items as a group and preventative maintenance contracts that we see a reduced cost by being for one group with add-ons versus two groups.
At the end of the year, Amery’s current EMS service will no longer be affiliated with Health Partners. When asked why, Gullickson said, “Health Partners gave us notice that they were no longer interested in providing a service after this merge.” Gullickson said the service does have a potential Medical Director. HR services that have been provided by Health Partners will be picked up by the services insurance company and payroll will be taken over by Carlson SV.
The merger could see the municipalities of the City of Amery, Towns of Alden, Apple River, Black Brook, Bone Lake, Clam Falls, Garfield, Laketown, Lincoln, Lorain, Luck, McKinley, Trade Lake, West Sweden, Clayton, and Villages of Frederic, Luck and Clayton determining emergency services are best exercised jointly.
General management and the establishment of general policies will be set by a Board of Directors, who shall serve two-year terms. There will be one director from each of the municipalities.
Strohbusch asked how the merger would solve employee issues such as recruiting, retention and training.
Gullickson said a combination of Luck and Fredrick ambulance bases have seen an improvement in staffing. She also said paying regular wages in that location and Amery makes a huge difference. “Our goal is to keep boosting wages. That is the only way we are going to bring people in,” she said.
Amery City Council member Sarah Flanum said currently Amery residents pay between 13-14 dollars per capita for the service. Other municipalities in the area are paying less than that based on their affiliation with a different hospital and/or a larger ambulance service, which is coming out of the Twin Cities. Flanum said people have asked her the question of how others can get their services for far less than what we are currently paying? “It doesn’t appear as though we’re going to have any change in our per capita with this merger,” Flanum said.
Gullickson responded, “The industry changes from year to year, however, if you look to the south, yes their per capita is a lot less but you can’t geographically look area to area. If you look at New Richmond for instance, they have a lot of people and a lot of younger people that don’t utilize ambulance services…So there are different dynamics we have to be really careful of when we’re taking one area and comparing it to another.”
She said the difference in hospital affiliations and insurance clauses also play a part in the per capita they charge.
Strohbusch wanted to ensure there would be no changes to service in Amery. “I sit here as a city council person. Our obligation is to the City of Amery, it is not to the rest of the district” he said.
Gullickson responded services would be no different than they current are in Amery.
Strohbusch said, “The overarching question I have is, is this what’s best for the City of Amery?”
Gullickson reiterated saying, “It’s a fair question, but I don’t anticipate there are going to be any changes.”
Keith Karpenske of Alden Township said the two ambulance services are fairly even in terms of debt and assets. Things have been running smoothly under the management the past two years. “This is not a huge logistical change; this is basically a legal change and a change in name. We’re continue as we’re operating,” he said.
When it came to a roll call vote to approve Amery’s participation in the merger, Council members Flanum, Rick Van Blaricom, Mykaela Thompson, Mike Manor and Eric Elkin voted in favor. Strohbusch was the lone vote against.
