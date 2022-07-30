Polk County Administrator Vince Netherland gave a report to the Polk County Board of Supervisors concerning the condition of the county. Netherland said the purpose was to give a general overview of “How we at the county feel the county is performing. What issues are there and what opportunities there?”
Netherland said the county has been fortunate with new businesses wanting to move into the county.
He touched on business expansions in the county. “Business is good. They have faced challenges, but seen the need for growth,” said Netherland. Business expansions have included TDI in St. Croix Falls, D8 Products in Frederick, Polaris in Osceola, Nelson Industries in St. Croix Falls, Infinity Retail Solutions in Turtle Lake and Bishop Fixture & Millwork in Balsam Lake.
New opportunities on the horizon for the county include healthcare expansions, large warehouse/manufacturing development, housing developments and apartment complexes.
Netherland said Polk County’s economy is still strong, but there are challenges ahead.
He said despite the pandemic, tourism and service industries showed strong growth. He said commercial growth has recently slowed.
Unemployment is currently very low.
Improved retail sales have generated record sales tax collection in 2021. Netherland said online shopping has helped this.
Home prices are growing significantly; equalized increased, but he anticipates that plateau has been hit.
The population is growing, but aging.
Finding workers has become a top challenge. “For the most part Baby Boomers are retiring and there are not enough workers to fill these spots,” said Netherland.
Inflation is at 9.1% and a possible recession could be a threat to individual, business and government operations.
Netherland said a little over two years ago, the Polk County Board decided to focus on long term goals, and these focused goals are leading to results, but there is still more to do. Priorities include reducing substance abuse, increasing public safety, expanding broadband and investing in parks & trails tourism.
In terms of substance abuse, the county has revamped CJCC. They have hired a new coordinator and have new committees. A $750,000 grant was awarded from the Wisconsin Department of Justice to support Diversion Programs. Netherland said this was a highly competitive grant. They have an average of 24 participants a month in a diversion program. They have improved analyses of the program and results.
As far as public safety, upgrades have been made to law enforcement communication equipment and coverage. There has been the addition of a body scanner in the jail. They have hired an additional drug investigation officer and recreational officer.
An Analytics expert was hired to support crime analyses and investigations. “This person is going to add value throughout the county,” said Netherland.
He said they have also tackled COVID challenges. “I remember when COVID hit and how we did not know what was going to happen. Because we had creative people and people who buckled down and strapped their helmets on so to speak, we really come out with some good measures throughout the county,” said Netherland.
Speaking of broadband, Netherland said the county developed a first of its kind, broadband access map. They identified the largest gaps and coordinated with local internet service providers. The county created a local grant from ARPA funds to expand coverage in the county and local internet service providers were awarded grants to cover 26 businesses and 906 residences in target areas. Netherland said Polk County is making rapid advancements in broadband and there are more coming.
He also said he wants Polk County to be known as a great place to visit and great place to live. Investment in parks, trails and tourism have helped with this. A comprehensive trail study has been completed, 13 new trail projects are underway and multiple parks are being enhanced with money from the sale of the lime quarry. They have put aquatic species stations throughout the county and water quality studies have been undertaken.
Netherland said, “Big goals require focus and persistence.”
