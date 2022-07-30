Polk County Administrator Vince Netherland gave a report to the Polk County Board of Supervisors concerning the condition of the county. Netherland said the purpose was to give a general overview of “How we at the county feel the county is performing. What issues are there and what opportunities there?”

Netherland said the county has been fortunate with new businesses wanting to move into the county.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.