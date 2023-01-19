“Optimistic and hopeful,” are the two words Amery’s mayor, Chad Leonard, is using to describe the upcoming year.

Leonard says the city’s plan is to continue to focus on bringing businesses to the community. During the annual State of the City Address Leonard said, “Lets fill up all of the buildings in town as well as the new South Industrial Park.”

