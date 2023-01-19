“Optimistic and hopeful,” are the two words Amery’s mayor, Chad Leonard, is using to describe the upcoming year.
Leonard says the city’s plan is to continue to focus on bringing businesses to the community. During the annual State of the City Address Leonard said, “Lets fill up all of the buildings in town as well as the new South Industrial Park.”
Leonard said, “I am honored to share my thoughts on 2022 and share what is in store for the city in 2023.”
As I reflect on 2022, I recognize this year has been a year of tradition, transition and stabilization.
Leonard celebrated local events taking place in 2022, such as Music on the River, Summer Wednesdays, July 4 fireworks and Fall Festival back on Main Street.
“I also see 2022 as a year of transition as we appointed Chuck Frohn as the Amery Fire Department Chief. We had the retirement after 35 plus years of Police Chief Marson. We finished up work on Main. Street and settled into our new City Center. We finished the 5K walking loop. You have a new Mayor and we had the appointment of three new City Council Alderpersons; Mike Manor, Mykaela Thompson and Sharon Marks. We had the creation of a recycling committee and an Arts, Park and Rec committee ensuring we are bringing recreational opportunities into the community. We have our new police chief starting January 30,” Leonard said.
In the area of stabilization, he said they have worked to make improvements at the airport and that are continuing. Leonard said the city is working with private residents to alleviate flooding in town. It has also been a priority make sure buildings and businesses in the community are filled with goods and services.
Leonard mentioned completion of the South Industrial Park and said, “We have tried to minimize debt by being cautious on these projects. This last year we did have to bring on some more debt to finish some projects at the City Center also to purchase a new fire engine, which will be a shared asset.”
Large goals for 2023 are to preserve history and find a home for the Amery Historical Society, sewer plant updates and other projects that have grant-funding available, and to tackle the problem of a lack of housing.
Leonard shared other goals for 2023 include electric start charging stations, new bathrooms in Soo Line and Michael Parks, direction signage, updating community murals, creating an inviting main street with benches and flowers. many town celebrations to build a stronger community including celebrating qualify athletic teams when they return from State competitions. “Community Club, city, school, business- those four things really build what we have here,” he said.
Leonard said the city will see additional traffic passing through this summer as it is a detour route for other State Highway construction. “Instead of saying, ‘My gosh I hate all of this traffic,’ we should be thinking, ‘My gosh here is an opportunity to engage with people coming through,’ and we should hope they check out our community and businesses,” said Leonard.
In closing Leonard said, “Our future remains looking bright. If we continue to focus on working together as a community and continued focus on partnerships with businesses. The Amery Community Club is a great opportunity to help each other with that success. We must continue to build each other up by remaining active with what is happening in the community.”
