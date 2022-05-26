A special meeting of the Amery City Council saw the unanimous approval of Mykaela (Otto) Thompson as the newest City Council member. The appointment of Thompson as Alderperson At Large makes for every seat being filled on the council, which hasn’t been the case for some time.
Thompson shared her background with council members before joining them at the table. “I have been a citizen of Amery my entire life,” she said.
Since graduating from Gustavus Adolphus College, Thompson has returned to Amery to work at Northwest Counseling and Guidance Clinic.
The Alderperson At Large seat is a two-year term. Thompson said, “I am super excite to be here and to serve Amery.
Later in the Special Meeting, City Administrator Patty Bjorklund recommended the council approved Melstrom Inspections, out of Glenwood City, as the new City Building Inspector. She said it was the lower cost between the two that gave Request for Proposals (
RFP). Council member Rick Van Blaricom said, “I don’t know the guy from Glenwood City very well, but I have worked personally with Dan (Kegley, current Building Inspector, REM Building Inspection) for the last four years. I guess I wouldn’t be ready to trade a known quantity for an unknown quantity just for a couple of bucks difference in price.”
He said anyone who works with building inspectors knows they all have idiosyncrasies and 99% of the time they are right, but not always. He said he personally did not see a reason to change from the current inspector.
Council member Mike Manor asked if there could be adjustments made in the pricing, should they choose to keep Kegley.
“That would be up to Dan,” responded Bjorklund.
Kegley, who was in the audience said he would be happy to meet what the City needed him to.
Council member Tim Strohbusch said, “We have two proposals from an RFP.”
Van Blaricom made a motion to stay with Kegley and REM. There was no second to the motion.
“Until we see the other guys body of work, which we haven’t, I am not ready to throw away a known over a couple of bucks. That doesn’t seem to me to be wise. Federal Government always goes to the lower bidder and we’ve seen how that works,” said Van Blaricom. With that, Manor made a second to the Van Blaricom motion.
The motion for the one-year contract passed with the approval of Van Blaricom, Manor, Thompson and Flanum. The one opposed vote came from Strohbusch.
When it came time to discuss Airport Manager RFPs, which the city had received just one, Bjorklund relayed to the council they thought the city itself could do the job. “I think you would be better served to have the city do it for you. Administratively we could take care of the grants and those types of things. Public Works can take care of airport, which they do a lot of now,” said Bjorklund.
She said former Mayor Paul Isakson goes to the airport frequently and could keep the city apprised of the fuel levels at the airport.
Bjorklund said, “I just think the City would be better served to keep it within the city. It saves $6000 that we could put in the airport budget for other things. It just seems that would be money better spent for the actual budget.”
Van Blaricom said they could re-evaluate this in a year and Strohbusch agreed, making a motion to keep airport management duties within the city with re-evaluation at six and twelve months. Van Blaricom made a second.
Before the motion was passed, Manor said he saw in the RFP they received that many of the hangers are used for storage. Bjorklund said that was the case and it was indeed against the lease. “There is going to be a lot of that we are going to hone in on,” said Bjorklund.
Council member Sarah Flanum said she had some concern over one person not being in charge and said the person who had submitted the RFP had a lot of time in at the airport and had been involved with strategic planning, she hoped the planning wouldn’t fall by the wayside. Bjorklund said the Airport Commission would be involved with planning.
