There is no excuse to be bored later this week and into the beginning of the next. Independence Day activities galore are about to ignite into fireworks of fun in Amery and surrounding communities. Grab your red, white and blue and decide what to do!
The map shows seating and parking areas. Please note that the road going through the campus will be open to one-way traffic only that evening. The display will begin at approximately 10pm. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy.
There is no excuse to be bored later this week and into the beginning of the next. Independence Day activities galore are about to ignite into fireworks of fun in Amery and surrounding communities. Grab your red, white and blue and decide what to do!
Owens family photo
The map shows seating and parking areas. Please note that the road going through the campus will be open to one-way traffic only that evening. The display will begin at approximately 10pm. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy.
Contributed
Becky Ausen (left) and Lori Dieckman (right) welcome Wanderoos parade spectators in 2022.
On July 4th, 1776- 247 years ago- Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence, officially announcing America’s freedom from Great Britain. Celebrations and events are being prepared in the Amery area communities as we approach Independence Day.
Amery’s Independence Day celebrations will kick off on Friday, June 30 with Amery’s Annual Ice Cream Social event. Ice cream serving and games will begin at 12 pm in Soo Line park. Stop by for a free scoop of ice cream and join in some family-friendly games! Free will donations will be accepted by the Salvation Army for Amery’s backpack program.
Also beginning on June 30 is the Amery Businesses’ Freedom Sale. Around town local businesses will be lowering prices and offering great deals to their shoppers so be sure to keep an eye out for the blue Freedom Sale signs displayed by each participating business. This sale will last until Saturday, July 1.
Head west of Amery to Wanderoos on Saturday, July 1 to celebrate their 56th annual 4th of July Celebration. Start the day bright and early with their 5k run/walk at 8 a.m. at the ballfield, sign up at 7:30. The Grand Parade will start at 11 a.m. with a pre kiddie parade just 15 minutes before. After the parade, grab a bite to eat at their chicken dinner, including beans, potato salads, dinner rolls, milk and coffee, along with pulled pork sandwiches and brats and hotdogs. At this time, the sawdust piles will be open for children to search through in hopes of finding treasures. At 12:30 you and your family can join in for a friendly game of kickball- everyone is encouraged to play, just show up! No sign up needed. Grab a friend (preferably one with decent aim) and sign up at 2:30 for a Bean Bag/Corn Hole tournament at 3:00- $20/team. Be sure to hang around until dusk, when the firework display will begin. County Line will be your evening entertainment until that time, so each minute will be fun for you and your family!
Just south of Amery on that same day, Deer Park will be holding their Deer Park Days as a 4th of July celebration as well. Their 8th annual Antique Parade will begin at 11a.m., along with concessions from the Deer Park Lions Club that will include brats, hot dogs, pulled pork sandwiches, and deep fried cheese curds along with pop, water and beer at the Village Park. From 1-5 p.m., a craft fair will be held in the old volleyball court located between the bathrooms and the north entrance. Deer Park will be holding a Bean Bag/Corn Hole tournament of their own at 3 p.m. Sign up for the "Switcholio" corn hole tournament event at 2 p.m. for $20. In front of the Fire Department Hall and Community Center on Front Street West, join the Deer Park community for a new event: the Dairyland Garden Tractor Pull beginning at 2 p.m. The fire department will also have concessions for sale along with shirts and a sportsman raffle to be drawn later in the day. Funds that the fire department raises will be put towards the building of a new fire department hall in the future. Music by Bare Minimum Acoustic Trip will begin at 8pm in the park just before the fireworks that will begin at dusk. The rain day for fireworks will be Sunday, July 2.
Early fireworks can be viewed being shot off over Lake Wapogasset and Bear Trap on Sunday, July 2 for their annual Light Up the Lake and Fireworks extravaganza. If the weather is poor the alternative date is July 3.
Looking for events nearby to visit with your family and friends this 4th of July? Well, perhaps you would enjoy watching the July 4th Boat Parade on North Twin and Pike Lake. Decorated boats will loop around the two lakes starting at 11 a.m. Bring your blankets, lawn chairs, and friends to celebrate!
Looking for the littlest parade with clearly the biggest heart that you have ever attended? Head to Little Falls just southwest of Amery at Noon on the 4th. Following the parade, there will be a pot luck picnic in the park, with kids games and music. They are still looking for floats. This year the community of Little Falls will be celebrating Joyce Anderson!
End your day by joining the Amery community on the Amery School grounds. Fireworks will be shot off on the South end of the Varsity Baseball Field, just behind Jorgenson’s Memorial Field. Grass seating can be found in the soccer fields or Varsity baseball Fields, and concessions found outside Jorgenson’s Field. The fireworks will begin at dusk, approximately around 10 p.m. All ages are welcome- and encouraged to come and see the amazing display that our Amery Fire Department has put together for the community.
Registration for 5k run/walk info at www.wanderoos.org, or contact Lisa @ 715- 768- 5338
Contact Randy for Wanderoos parade entries @ 715- 554- 3922
Contact Heather for Wanderoos games @ 715- 222- 3095
Deer Park Lions Club Events and Info Facebook page closer to July 1 for route information. For questions about Parade entrance details, please contact Jerry Croes at 715-269-5201.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.