On July 4th, 1776- 247 years ago- Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence, officially announcing America’s freedom from Great Britain. Celebrations and events are being prepared in the Amery area communities as we approach Independence Day. 

Amery’s Independence Day celebrations will kick off on Friday, June 30 with Amery’s Annual Ice Cream Social event. Ice cream serving and games will begin at 12 pm in Soo Line park. Stop by for a free scoop of ice cream and join in some family-friendly games! Free will donations will be accepted by the Salvation Army for Amery’s backpack program.

