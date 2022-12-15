Hainzl

Steve Hainzl

There is about to be a new Chief in town; a big city guy who feels he has a lot to offer this little chunk of the world come January. Steve Hainzl has been hired as the latest Chief of Police in Amery; he will start shortly after the new year.

After a meet and greet, followed by closed session, the Amery City Council voted to hire Hainzl at a yearly salary of $90,000 effective January 30, 2023.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.