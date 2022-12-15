There is about to be a new Chief in town; a big city guy who feels he has a lot to offer this little chunk of the world come January. Steve Hainzl has been hired as the latest Chief of Police in Amery; he will start shortly after the new year.
After a meet and greet, followed by closed session, the Amery City Council voted to hire Hainzl at a yearly salary of $90,000 effective January 30, 2023.
Hainzl comes from the Milwaukee Police Department Regional Training Center in Milwaukee, WI. According to a release from the City of Amery, “He comes with a good background in Law Enforcement.”
Mayor Chad Leonard welcome Hainzl with a handshake and a hug.
With tear-filled eyes Hainzl thanked the council for their decision.
September 2022 saw Tom Marson retiring as Amery’s Chief of Police after dedicating 37 years of service to the City as an officer and Chief.
Marson swore in Interim Police Chief, Jason Hickok who started his law enforcement career in 2003 and started working for the City of Amery Police Department in 2020. He had recently been named Lieutenant Chief of Police, before becoming Interim Chief.
Approximately one month ago, the City of Amery posted the position for Chief of Police. Leonard said they had seven interested candidates and brought five in to be interviewed. Those five were: former Amery City Council member Tim Strohbusch, Daniel Peters, Samuel Miller, Hickok and Hainzl.
A committee consisting of Leonard, City Administrator Patty Bjorklund, Council members Sarah Flanum, Eric Elkin and the Chief of the Hayward Police Department interview the five and debriefed after the interview process, making the decision to choose Hainzl.
Hainzl said he is looking forward to having a positive impact on the community.
