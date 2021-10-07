Lien Elementary Kindergarten student Myles Martin had a blast in his Grandma’s garden this summer and is using the harvest to put a smile on the faces of other children.
The youngster worked hard growing a variety of items, including an abundance of pumpkins and squash.
“I asked Myles what we were going to do with all of the pumpkins and squash and he said we should sell them. I then asked what we would do with the money. Myles shrugged his shoulders and said I guess we should donate it,” said his Grandmother Sherry.
Myles decided he would like to buy toys for the Toys for Tots program. Grandma Sherry said, “I’m pretty proud of him.”
With the help of Grandma Sherry and Papa Bob at their home north of Amery on County Road H, Myles created a pumpkin and squash stand where he has been taking free will donations to put toward Toys for Tots.
He has helped collect for Toys for Tots in the past at the Amery Fire Department. “I like helping people,” said Myles. He enjoys assisting with collecting the items that make kids so happy at Christmas time, but he reminds that, “If you are naughty you do not get the stuff you want for Christmas.”
Luckily for Myles, he feels like he will be on the good list this year. He is hoping for monster trucks and “Definitely Nerf guns.”
When he is not working on his philanthropy efforts, Myles enjoys swimming, playing hockey and especially working in Grandma Sherry’s garden.
5-year-old Myles took a lot of pride in the things he grew over the past handful of months. He pointed over to the largest pumpkin he had for sale and said, “Take a look at this baby!”
Myles also grew onions, brussels sprouts, peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, beets, beans and cucumbers. He said next year he would like to grow carrots.
He said he dislikes onions but grew them anyway. He said likes most vegetables, but tomatoes are his favorite. When asked whether tomatoes are really a vegetable or if they are actually a fruit, Myles replied, “Saying tomatoes are a fruit is crazy!”
