Amery’s very own Olympian, Alicia Monson is always looking ahead. Whether it is toward the finish line or toward the future, she continues to inspire others while she grows as an athlete. “We can keep getting better and better every year if we can just make the U.S. more and more competitive,” said Monson in an interview at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Watching Monson’s drive are many fan’s including Amery High School’s Cross Country Team she will take the time to run with when she is home visiting.
A finalist for the 10,000m at the Tokyo Olympics, it has been quite the year for Monson. She has broken American records in three events, including the 5,000 and the 10,000, most recently she captured the redemption she yearned from her 13th-place finish in at last year’s world championships.
"Every practice, I'm like, 'I need to get better; I need to put myself up there,'" Monson said, speaking to LetsRun.com after taking fifth in the Women’s 10k at the World Championship in Budapest.
Amery’s hometown girl and U.W. Badger runner took fifth and tops among Americans in the event with her time of 31 minutes, 32.29 seconds. She was just a tenth of a second shy of fourth place, which was earned by Irine Jepchumba Kimas of Kenya.
Monson felt like some indecisiveness cost her a higher rank in the race, she said she has some things to think about should she make the Diamond League Final race later this year.
After making it through the August 23 prelims, Monson ran Saturday. Her mother Beth shared, “Ali ran a great race, fought hard from the outside lanes. Ended in 14th maybe. Walking upright and looking good. She got great experience in her first double. One more race this year back in the states!”
When she is running at home in Colorado, it is many times twice a day at 5,100 feet above sea level, along with strength work multiple times a week. She feels it has pushed her athleticism to new heights since she joined On Athletics Club (OAC). It is the norm for her runs 90 to 95 miles a week.
According to her profile on her OAC page, her pre-race ritual includes, upbeat music, strong coffee and a peanut butter and banana sandwich.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.