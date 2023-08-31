Athlete_Page_Alicia_Thumb_820x440px-WEB.jpg

Alicia Monson always looks ahead

Amery’s very own Olympian, Alicia Monson is always looking ahead. Whether it is toward the finish line or toward the future, she continues to inspire others while she grows as an athlete. “We can keep getting better and better every year if we can just make the U.S. more and more competitive,” said Monson in an interview at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

