515403874

Barbara Walters will be remembered as a trailblazer.

 Bettmann

The future looks a whole lot brighter for women who cover news and journalism as a whole, because of the trail blazed by Barbara Walters. At the age of 93, the news icon passed away December 30, 2022, which puts an end to the captivating interviews she led over seven decades. There was a time Walters herself switched seats from interviewer to interviewee and it happened at the prompting/luck of the Amery Free Press.

Walters began her career on NBC's Today in the early 1960s as a writer and segment producer of women's interest stories. By 1974 she became co-host of the program, the first woman to hold such a position on an American news. 1976 saw Walters continue to be a pioneer while becoming the first female co-anchor of a network evening news program, alongside Harry Reasoner on the ABC Evening News. In 1979 Walters took a job co-hosting the ABC newsmagazine 20/20.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.