The future looks a whole lot brighter for women who cover news and journalism as a whole, because of the trail blazed by Barbara Walters. At the age of 93, the news icon passed away December 30, 2022, which puts an end to the captivating interviews she led over seven decades. There was a time Walters herself switched seats from interviewer to interviewee and it happened at the prompting/luck of the Amery Free Press.
Walters began her career on NBC's Today in the early 1960s as a writer and segment producer of women's interest stories. By 1974 she became co-host of the program, the first woman to hold such a position on an American news. 1976 saw Walters continue to be a pioneer while becoming the first female co-anchor of a network evening news program, alongside Harry Reasoner on the ABC Evening News. In 1979 Walters took a job co-hosting the ABC newsmagazine 20/20.
By July 1980, she was very well known. She had interviewed U.S. Presidents, various world leaders and big-name celebrities. Rarely was she on the end of being questioned, but that all changed when she picked up a phone call from a summer intern at the Amery Free Press.
Jerry Sondreal had hired Mary Barney of New Richmond as his intern in June 1980. She was a forty-something non-traditional college journalist major the University of Wisconsin River Falls.
About five weeks into her new job at the small-town paper, she went to Amery’s Congregation Church to cover a meeting being led by Mary Shepard. In Barney’s story entitled, “Woman says public isn’t interested in Iranian truth” she said Shepard was an American Clergywoman who visited with Iranian students at the American Embassy and wanted to share “the truth” with American people about her experience.
Shepard is documented saying, “We went hoping to find a basis for reconciliation between the people of Iran and the people of the United States. We wanted to tell the students what their holding of hostages was doing to us.”
According to the article, during her meeting, Shepard made claims famous American news figures were taking bribes from Iranians to hide truths. Shepard, the former Vassar student, said the Shah of Iran had bribed Walter Cronkite, Peter Jennings and Barbara Walters. Shepard is quoted as saying, “It does not surprise me bribes were offered, it surprises me they were accepted.”
She made claims Walters was given a diamond watch by the Shah.
Journalist intern Barney could not believe her ears. The next morning, she entered the Free Press and shared the news with Sondreal.
“She was very upset. She didn’t want to write a story without giving the popular news figures a chance to defend themselves,” said Sondreal.
He said he asked Barney which of the news anchors mattered most to her and she answered, “Barbara Walters.”
“I told her to call Walters and get her side of the story. She laughed at me and I told her I was serious. We called Information and asked for a number to ABC news. Mary dialed and put the phone on speaker mode. A receptionist answered and with the confidence I told her she needed in her voice, Mary asked, ‘Yes, is Barbara Walters in?’ The receptionist connected us, and I couldn’t believe my ears when we heard, ‘Hello, this is Barbara Walters, can I help you?’ Mary was shocked and so was I,” remembered Sondreal with a big grin.
During her phone interview with Barney, Walters said, “It is one of the few things in my life I have always been very clear about-I have been scrupulous.”
Walters said the charges made by Shepard stemmed from her receiving a watch-not a diamond watch, from Iranian Ambassador Arshir Zahedi during the Shah’s reign. She said she return the gift two days later with a letter explaining her network’s policy of non-acceptance of gifts.
Walters said she had shared the story on air.
“When the Iranians opened up their information files after the Shah was ousted, Walter Cronkite and myself were mentioned as not receiving gifts. Several major U.S. newspapers were charged by Iranian revolutionaries of accepting bribes from the Shah,” Walters told Barney.
Walters also said she never accepted offers from the Shah to pay her expenses while visiting Iran.
“Whenever the clergy or others visit Iran now, the students holding the Embassy always start the story up again without any proof of documentation whatsoever,” Walters shared during the closing of her interview with Barney.
Barney’s interview was published the following week in the Amery Free Press and was sure an exciting start to Barney’s career.
After her summer of interning at the Free Press, Barney went on to graduate from UWRF and fill in on stories occasionally for Sondreal over the following year. For some years she wrote human interest stories for several area newspapers.
Barney passed away in August 2021. You never know, maybe somewhere above the clouds, Barney will now get a repeat interview with Walters, the woman who inspired and gave a jumpstart to her career.
