Wisconsinites can call, text, and chat for free, 24/7 mental health and substance use support

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is recognizing the positive impact the 988 Wisconsin Lifeline has had in the year since the service began taking calls, texts, and online chats. From July 2022 through June 2023, the 988 Wisconsin Lifeline received 91,834 contacts for mental health and substance use support.

