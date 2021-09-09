“Raising a family in a small community we must rely on our neighbors and friends who volunteer to be part of our Rescue system. I wanted to say, ‘Thank you’ to these volunteers,” said Rebecca Mumm when speaking of an upcoming event at her family’s business, the Mumm Barn.
Saturday, September 11, 2021, is the Mumm Barn’s Second Annual Harvest in the Barn. This year, in honor of 9/11, the Clayton Fire Deptartment will be on site with a few trucks and their smoke house.
Mumm felt it was important to honor the local volunteers. “I know they were not directly assisting with the 9/11 events, but their brother and sisters where and I feel this is like is a big family for them. I wanted to call to remembrance those we lost that we know volunteered hours to help in any way they could and continue to support those that are here today diligently volunteering for our health and wellbeing,” she said.
Mumm vividly remembers the day in September 2001, which changed the world. She said, “I was working at home for my company as a remote employee, my husband Mike and I had only been married a year, I was in shock, I had friends in that area, I was worried about if they would be ok, and OMG how many people had died, I had a terrible pit in my stomach.”
Mumm feels it is important to remember 9/11 and the events that took place that day on an annual basis. “I want my children to know the extraordinary acts of courage and selflessness among the large spectrum of responders. This attack was meticulously planned out, terrorist hijacked four planes and killed thousands of people, many responders today are still dealing with adverse health effects from working in such toxic conditions. But as Americans we persevered, seeing how we came together as humans, all the goodness in people, it didn’t matter your political view, your race or religion. We rose from the ashes,” she said.
Mumm is looking forward to having the Clayton Fire Department at the Mumm Barn on 9/11. She said, “We need to be so appreciative of our men and women in uniform. The service that they provide our community.”
The Clayton department serves the Village of Clayton, Clayton Township and a part of Vance Creek township. They also mutual aid with Apple River, Clear Lake, Turtle Lake, Amery and Prairie Farm Departments.
The department will also be recruiting that day. They said, “If anyone is interested in joining our Fire Dept. or 1st Responder/EMR team, we are always in need of dedicated volunteers.”
To raise funds for a battery-powered extraction tool (i.e. jaws of life), they will be serving breakfast and lunch.
Immanuel Lutheran Church will be there all-day selling beverages. From 5p.m. – 9p.m., the Clayton Lions Club will be serving food and Mumm said, “The Bare Minimum Band will be here playing amazing music for a Good Old Barn Dance.”
Also at the Mumm Barn that day, will be a very large number of small business vendors that will be selling their handmade items. Mumm said, “From honey to blankets, to 9/11 apparel; amazing, talented and artistic individuals that have been struggling to maintain their small business. We want to bring economic flow back into this area and help them out.”
