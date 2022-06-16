Say cheese! One of the first area town festivals of the season will take place this upcoming weekend. Grab all of your friends and head to Clayton Cheese Days.
The 55th annual festival, which runs from June 17-19, 2022 sees Clayton Cheese Days in full swing with many activities. There is something for everyone.
The Cheese Days medallion hunt will take place during the week leading up to the big weekend. Clues are available at Citizens State Bank and the winner will receive $100.00.
Local organizations will offer a variety of food options in various areas throughout the weekend.
Friday Community Wide Garage Sales run throughout the day. A Kids Pedal Pull will take place at the Fire Hall at 6:30p.m. The Dairyland Garden Tractor Pull starts at 6:30p.m. and a Street Dance will be located on Clayton Ave East, featuring the music of "County Line" from 8p.m.- 12a.m.
Saturday Family Fun Walk/Run starts at 7:30a.m in the bank parking lot. Faith Lutheran Church will host a Pancake Breakfast from 7:30a.m. -9:30a.m. The Grand Cheese Days Parade begins at 10:00 a.m. featuring a variety of floats and bands. Also on Saturday, the Lions Club Car Show will run from 8a.m.-12p.m. The Swan Beach Vendor event takes place from 10a.m.-3p.m. An array of Petting Zoo/Pony Rides/ games and activities begins at 11a.m. at Robey Field. The Tractor Pull at the Fire Hall starts at Noon and the Truck Pull starts at 7:30p.m.
Sunday the popular Lions Club Demolition Derby at the Fire Hall will begin at 2p.m.
Clayton Fire Department will have 50/50 raffle tickets for sale all weekend. The drawing will be held Sunday after the Demolition Derby with proceeds going toward the Fire Department scholarship program.
