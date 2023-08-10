The 58th edition of the annual 4-H and FFA Auction and Quality Meats Contest fell short of last year’s record with 90 animals sold for a total of $289,159.25.
The record for the sale was hit in 2022 when 80 animals were sold for $302,017.20.
The event is held in conjunction with the Polk County Fair at St. Croix Falls.
There were 33 steers sold, averaging 1,291 pounds and bringing in an average price of $3.80 a pound.
There were 36 hogs sold, averaging 258 pounds and bringing in an average price of $9.99 a pound.
There were 17 lambs sold, averaging 139 pounds and bringing in an average price of $12.69 a pound.
There were four goats sold, averaging 91 pounds and bringing in an average price of $12.11 a pound.
Steers
Aubrey Gott, Pleasant Lake 4-H, sold their Grand Champion Steer to RC Seamless Gutters for $9,219.00.
Lydia Martell, Forest View 4-H, sold their Res Grand Champ Steer to Cardinal Glass for $6,572.50.
Suki Gatica, Beaver Brook Badgers 4-H, sold their Grand Champ ADG Steer to Four Hands Holsteins for $3,936.00.
Chase Prindle, Beaver Brook Badgers 4-H, sold their Res Champ ADG Steer to Cain's Processing LLC for $3,024.00.
Jocelyn Sanders, Knotty Pine 4-H, sold their Champion Dairy Steer to Straus Knitting Mill Inc for $5,232.00.
Bryce Waltz, Cushing 4-H, sold their Steer to Amery Auto Salvage for $4,308.50.
Brady Prindle, Beaver Brook Badgers 4-H, sold their Steer to Amery Chevrolet for $4,059.00.
Taden Richter, Bone Lake Beavers 4-H, sold their Steer to Amery Chevrolet for $3,269.75.
Madeline Monchilovich, McKinley Vikings 4-H, sold their Steer to ARM Services Farm and Crop Insurance for $5,751.00.
Morgan Monchilovich, McKinley Vikings 4-H, sold their Steer to Bernards Northtown for $6,070.00.
Emilie Glenna, Northern Lights 4-H, sold their Steer to Big Sky Builders for $3,960.00.
Mikayla Johnson, Bone Lake Beavers 4-H, sold their Steer to Block & Cleaver Artisan Meats for $3,699.00.
Lilly Johnson, Bone Lake Beavers 4-H, sold their Steer to Block & Cleaver Artisan Meats for $4,653.75.
Kallie Andersen, Beaver Brook Badgers 4-H, sold their Steer to Cain's Processing LLC for $4,529.00.
Reid Lauterbach, Beaver Brook Badgers 4-H, sold their Steer to Cain's Processing LLC for $3,612.00.
Mitchell Monchilovich, McKinley Vikings 4-H, sold their Steer to Canoe Bay Resort for $3,319.25.
Noah Thomas, Beaver Brook Badgers 4-H, sold their Steer to Cardinal Glass for $5,120.50.
Darby Trent, Beaver Brook Badgers 4-H, sold their Steer to Cardinal Glass for $4,851.00.
Cooper Gott, Pleasant Lake 4-H, sold their Steer to Cottor Farms for $4,501.25.
Anna McKinley, Bone Lake Beavers 4-H, sold their Steer to J&S General Contracting for $5,076.00.
Ashlin Waltz, SCF FFA, sold their Steer to Gille Trucking and Excavating for $3,582.00.
Oliver Wood, Knotty Pine 4-H, sold their Steer to Isakson True Value for $7,140.00.
Daxter Schultz, Cushing 4-H, sold their Steer to Johnson Motors for $5,588.00.
Amelia Koeppen, Deronda Diplomats 4-H, sold their Steer to Lakecrest Farms Inc. for $4,483.50.
Lillian Wilson, Bone Lake Beavers 4-H, sold their Steer to ITP for $4,560.00.
Madison Hollister, Beaver Brook Badgers 4-H, sold their Steer to OXBO International for $8,019.00.
Joslyn Thomas, Beaver Brook Badgers 4-H, sold their Steer to Peterson Craft Meats for $3,825.25.
Seth Strenke, McKinley Vikings 4-H, sold their Steer to Raska Sewer Service and Portable Toilet Rentals for $4,407.00.
Brett Strenke, Frederic FFA, sold their Steer to RC Seamless Gutters for $6,270.00.
Alison Emerson, Beaver Brook Badgers 4-H, sold their Steer to S&F Excavating & Construction for $4,287.50.
Thomas King, Luck FFA, sold their Steer to Peterson Craft Meats for $4,053.00.
Wyatt Langness, Deronda Diplomats 4-H, sold their Steer to Federated Co-ops Inc for $5,572.00.
Mason Peetz, Cattail Clovers 4-H, sold their Steer to Synergy Co-op for $5,499.00.
Hogs
Josephine Kuhl, Beaver Brook Badgers 4-H, sold their Grand Champion Hog to RC Seamless Gutters for $6,456.00.
Agnes Haase, Forest View 4-H, sold their Res Grand Champ Hog to Cadrex for $2,844.00.
Brady Kobernick, Cattail Clovers 4-H, sold their Res Champion Gilt Hog to Cardinal Glass for $2,232.00.
Jacob Haase, Forest View 4-H, sold their Res Champion Barrow Hog to Midwest Machinery for $2,783.00.
Deidra Meyer, Amery FFA, sold their Hog to Amery Hospital and Clinic for $2,493.00.
Macey Melberg, Beaver Brook Badgers 4-H, sold their Hog to Bernards Northtown for $5,198.00.
Trigger Dodds, West Sweden 4-H, sold their Hog to Burnett Dairy Co-op for $2,565.00.
Rose Wood, Knotty Pine 4-H, sold their Hog to Burnett Dairy Co-op for $3,102.00.
Macy Johnson, Cushing 4-H, sold their Hog to Cushing Co-op for $2,739.00.
Steven Wood, Clear Lake FFA, sold their Hog to Dairy State Bank for $3,179.00.
Jaiden Nelson, Cushing 4-H, sold their Hog to Double S Cattle Sales LLC for $1,921.00.
Emily Haase, Forest View 4-H, sold their Hog to Everson Concrete LLC for $4,035.00.
Timber Dodds, West Sweden 4-H, sold their Hog to Federated Co-ops Inc for $3,220.00.
Bradyn Gehrman, Lucky Horseshoe 4-H, sold their Hog to Hiawatha National Bank for $1,462.50.
Kinsley Kobernick, Cattail Clovers 4-H, sold their Hog to Isakson True Value for $1,984.00.
Lia Neumann, Forest View 4-H, sold their Hog to Detail Company for $2,563.00.
Izzy Neumann,Forest View 4-H, sold their Hog to J&S General Contracting for $2,835.00.
Emma Johnson, Amery FFA, sold their Hog to Johnson Ford for $1,631.50.
Violet Wood, Clear Lake FFA, sold their Hog to Johnson Motors for $2,783.00.
Magnum Moggo, Clear Lake FFA, sold their Hog to Meyer Ranch/Beck's Hybrids for $1,494.00.
Tracker Dodds, West Sweden 4-H, sold their Hog to Jeff's Small Engine for $2,187.00.
Addyson Neumann, Forest View 4-H, sold their Hog to Meyer Tree Service LLC for $2,607.00.
Ella Tretsven, Cushing 4-H Club, sold their Hog to Midwest Machinery for $2,420.00.
Lucy Haase, Forest View 4-H, sold their Hog to Munson Lakes Nutrition for $2,772.00.
Matahia Swanson, Indian Creek 4H, sold their Hog to Noble-X Inc for $1,435.00.
Hannah Davis, Pleasant Lake 4-H, sold their Hog to Osceola Auto Body for $2,511.00.
Scout Dodds, West Sweden 4-H, sold their Hog to Pillar Bank for $1,981.00.
Lance Pickard, Cattail Clovers 4-H, sold their Hog to Skoglund Oil Company, Inc. for $2,524.50.
Tiffanni Schlussler, Amery FFA, sold their Hog to Sports and More for $3,132.00.
Jake Erickson, Unity FFA, sold their Hog to Sports and More for $1,834.00.
Allitny Swanson, Indian Creek 4H, sold their Hog to Straus Knitting Mill Inc for $2,312.00.
Haze Larson, Jolly Milltown 4-H, sold their Hog to Swank's Meats for $2,120.00.
Christine Pickard, Cattail Clovers 4-H, sold their Hog to Synergy Co-op for $1,362.00.
Moses Memmer, Jolly Milltown 4-H, sold their Hog to Osceola FFA Alumni for $1,368.00.
Daniel Haase, Forest View 4-H, sold their Hog to Wevers Cabinet Shop for $2,304.00.
August Neumann, Forest View 4-H, sold their Hog to Willow Ridge Healthcare for $2,337.50.
Lamb
Riley Schultz, Deronda Diplomats 4-H, sold their Grand Champion Lamb to Noble-X Inc for $2,940.00.
Olivia Koeppen, Deronda Diplomats 4-H, sold their Res Grand Champ Lamb to Pillar Bank for $1,188.00.
Lilian Wood, Knotty Pine 4-H, sold their Grand Champ ADG Lamb to Saphire Realty for $1,290.00.
Brianna Lee, Forest View 4-H, sold their Res Champ ADG Lamb to Johnson Ford for $2,220.00.
Cody Meyer, Forest View 4-H, sold their Lamb to Cottor Farms for $2,635.00.
Londynn Rondeau-Zuniga, Forest View 4-H, sold their Lamb to Detail Company for $2,092.50.
Teddy Neumann, Forest View 4-H, sold their Lamb to Detail Company for $1,428.00.
Willow Macholl, Beaver Brook Badgers 4-H, sold their Lamb to Four Hands Holsteins for $1,370.00.
Jordan Kroldart, Clayton FFA, sold their Lamb to Highbridge Property Solutions Inc for $1,003.00.
Logan Meyer, Forest View 4-H, sold their Lamb to J&S General Contracting for $1,890.00.
Tianna Lochner, Deronda Diplomats 4-H, sold their Lamb to Johnson Ford for $1,783.50.
Morgan Anderson, Northern Lights 4-H, sold their Lamb to Peterson Craft Meats for $799.50.
Addie Snook, Luck FFA, sold their Lamb to Johnson Ford for $1,035.00.
Brielle Meyer, Forest View 4-H, sold their Lamb to Meyer Tree Service LLC for $2,502.00.
Sarah Jensen, Amery FFA, sold their Lamb to Westdale Farm LLC for $1,072.00.
Mickenzie Wright, Little Butternutt 4-H, sold their Lamb to Northwest Insurance Agency LLC for $1,083.00.
Ellie Wojchik, Beaver Brook Badgers 4-H, sold their Lamb to Osceola Auto Body for $3,654.00.
Goats
Hunter Nelson, Forrest View 4-H, sold their Grand Champion Goat to Ozark National Life Insurance for $1,056.00.
Lyla Stone, Beaver Brook Badgers 4-H, sold their Res Grand Champ Goat to Westdale Farm LLC for $1,116.00.
Ryker Johnson, Bone Lake Beavers 4-H, sold their Res Champ ADG Goat to Amery Chevrolet for $920.00.
Harlon Stone, Beaver Brook Badgers 4-H, sold their Goat to Neumann Stump Removal for $1,305.00.
