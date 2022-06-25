The Amery City Center has been open for a few months now, housing city services, the Amery Public Library and the Amery Police Department all under one roof. Most projects concerning the building are now in the rearview mirror. While costs were higher than originally projected, Amery City Administrator Patty Bjorklund said, “With the General Obligation debt done the way we are doing, it does not change the debt structure much and the public is not going to see that much of a change on their tax bills.”
The City Center project was originally announced in January of 2020 when the City Council approved to buy the current Bremer Bank building at a cost of $350,000.
Then Mayor Paul Isakson said, “Moving forward this is going to be a nice addition to the city of Amery. All of our services will be in one building downtown. People driving through town will actually know where City Hall is for a change. We have a building here (current City Hall) that can be repurposed maybe. The city council has decided this is the best thing for Amery.”
In the time since the announcement, Bremer Bank built a new building further south on Keller Avenue and Raveling Companies purchased the prior City Hall building.
The original City Center budget/contract with general building contractors Market & Johnson, (excluding contingency) was for $3,220,246 with a project contingency of $125,346 for a total project cost project cost of $3,345,592.
A separate sub-contract was established with ABCOM for low voltage wiring, security cameras, card entry systems, video and sound. Ayers was the Architect of the project. ECC Midwest Abatement was brought in for mold removal. This brought the project to an amount of $3,886,848.
The project had eight change orders. Bjorklund said, “The change orders consisted of things we found when we were in the process of doing the remodel. There was stuff that had to be fixed.”
Some of these things included leaking coming into the building and mold behind wallpaper, which initial inspections of the building did not find. “We had no idea and didn’t find out until they started digging around. It is not cheap to do remediation,” said Bjorklund. She approved the change orders and kept the former mayor and city council apprised of the needed changes.
With change orders, the final cost of the project came to $4,681,513.07. This is $794,665.07 over the originally estimated figures.
The City Council took out a General Obligation Refunding Bond in the amount of $4,250,000 June 1, 2021. The monies were to provide interim financing for public purposes, including Keller Avenue and paying the cost of constructing the Amery City Center project. The note is set to be paid off in 18 years or refinanced.
December 15, 2021, the Amery City Council took out an additional General Obligation Promissory Note in the amount of $2,500,000 for Capital Expenses and additional costs of the Amery City Center project. These costs include a new City Center roof, re-stucco of the building and landscaping as well as change orders for the project. There are also expenses for an addition to the City Shop that will need to take place. The note is set to be paid off in 10 years.
Bjorklund said because the debt is spread out over so many years, “Residents should see much of a change at all.”
