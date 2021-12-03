Saturday Dec. 4 marks the 35th Annual Holiday Stroll in Amery. The Holiday stroll was an idea set forth by Palmer Sondreal as a day to drop by participating Amery businesses for a little holiday friendliness. The tradition has continued on at the hands of the Amery Free Press and cooperating businesses.
Firms with a large red bow on their door are inviting people to stop by.
There will be free popcorn and hot cider with a freewill donation for the Amery Area Food Pantry and Horse and Wagon rides in Soo Line Park.
While in the park, take the opportunity to donate to Polk County Operation Christmas by decorating the Christmas tree there with “new” mittens, scarves, hats and coats.
The day is a perfect time to listen to Carolers and visit with Santa Claus, who will be in town from Noon until 3p.m.
From 12-30p.m.-4p.m., there will be a drive-thru food donation drop off for the Amery Food Pantry.
The Amery Fire Department will be taking donations for Toys for Tots at the station that afternoon as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.