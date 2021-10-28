It was definitely one for the record books when 26 inches of snow followed rain and sleet Thursday October 31, 1991. Dubbed “Megastorm 91” by the National Weather Service, the combined force of wind, rain and snow pummeled the area virtually nonstop until late Saturday. “The county was pretty much at a standstill all day Friday, Saturday and Sunday in terms of anything but cleanup,” said then Sheriff Craig Benware to the Amery Free Press.
Along with the usual predicaments such as stuck vehicles and school cancellations, there were a few more including a returning Branson tour bus with Amery residents stuck in Minnesota and a woman in labor escorted to the hospital by a county plow.
Amery residents Al and Louann Schock reflected on the ghoulish storm. “It was a nasty, nasty one,” said Al. His mother Marcella Schock and her sister Marion Luke were part of the group traveling back from Branson, MO. 84 people were being transported back to Wisconsin when they hit ice so thick in Iowa that power poles toppled onto the highway forcing them to be detoured to sides roads. They were able to make it as far as Albert Lea, MN. when the tour group ended up having to sleep at the local school. “Some of the people were having a fit,” said Al. Louann added, “But not Al’s mom, her and her sister thought it was hoot!”
The Schocks shared they went through two snow blowers during those snowy days. “Both of them broke down and then we had Ron McCready come over to plow us out,” said Al.
They weren’t the only ones trying to keep up with snow removal. Mayor Paul Isakson shared he did a lot of shoveling over those days. Although Isakson was then part of the local hardware business, he said he did not even own a snow blower. “I did it the old-fashioned way,” he said. Isakson said there were trick-or-treaters trying to make it through the snow on Riverside Boulevard. He kept shoveling, not only for them, but also for his pregnant wife who thought she might need to go to the hospital that night. “I shoveled and shoveled. When I came in she was sleeping, so I went to bed. I got up in the morning and shoveled again and she said it was time,” said Isakson. He rocked his two-wheel drive pick-up truck through the snow only to get to the hospital and find out it was a false alarm. He said, “We went home and I shoveled the sidewalk again.” Isakson’s daughter was finally born November 3.
Baby Girl Isakson was one of six babies born that chilly weekend. From 1:30 p.m. Saturday to 1:30 a.m. Monday, six babies were born at Apple River Memorial Hospital. In Cushing, when Sandra Heinz went into labor Friday morning it took two town plowing crews and a county unit to get her to the hospital in St. Croix Falls.
The hospitals were not only busy with deliveries, but other storm emergencies as well. In Amery alone, the hospital successfully resuscitated an 81-year-old man who suffered cardiac arrest while shoveling snow. Treated several patients who became injured when their cars slid off of roads and overturned, took care of a gentleman who was struck by a snowmobile after just falling off of his own and another who hit a snowplow head-on.
The strangest treatment associated with the storm involved a woman whose car became stuck in the snow. She sought help at a nearby home, only to have an allergic reaction to the homeowner’s cats.
Betty Collins recalls she had a hair show to attend that weekend in the Twin Cities, which didn’t cancel until the last minute. “There was no way we were going to make it. We kept waiting and waiting for it to be cancelled and it finally was at the last minute,” she said.
Much like the post office has their motto of “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds,” it is much the same for a small-town newspaper reporter. Former Amery Free Press writer Jerry Sondreal said, “I jumped into my jeep because there was a Halloween party scheduled at the elementary school. I drove over to check things out and there were actually a couple of people there turning around to go home because it had been cancelled. I made it home, but there were four-foot drifts everywhere.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.