School-WEB.jpg

Amery students head back into classrooms Monday. It will be especially bittersweet for the Class of 2024 as they walk in for their last first day of school. Pictured above L-R: Sarah Meck, Benjamin Lorsung, Emily Braaten, Tianna Lochner and Haley Pulkrabek.  See story on page 23.

 Cora Waterman

In less than a week, Amery School District students will return to school, officially ending their summer vacation. The first day back to school can be exciting, anxious, or even frightening. For Amery High School’s Class of 2024, there are many emotions regarding their last first day of school in our small town. 

Senior year holds many opportunities and excitement, but there is much preparation that it requires during the summer before, throughout the school year, and after into wherever life leads these students. Three members of the Amery High School Class of 2024 were happy to share their paths leading up to next week and for what they are most excited as they head into their last year with the School District of Amery.

