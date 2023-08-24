In less than a week, Amery School District students will return to school, officially ending their summer vacation. The first day back to school can be exciting, anxious, or even frightening. For Amery High School’s Class of 2024, there are many emotions regarding their last first day of school in our small town.
Senior year holds many opportunities and excitement, but there is much preparation that it requires during the summer before, throughout the school year, and after into wherever life leads these students. Three members of the Amery High School Class of 2024 were happy to share their paths leading up to next week and for what they are most excited as they head into their last year with the School District of Amery.
When asked what she is most looking forward to her senior year, Tianna Lochner says the classes she is taking, being with her friends one last time, and having fun. She is also just looking forward to being done with high school and moving on to college and bigger things in life. Lochner has enjoyed playing volleyball and acting in the plays as well as being involved in many musical programs throughout her high school career. She played volleyball for three years, acted in CLUE and Little Women, was a part of the pit band for the musicals, participated in solo and ensemble in both band and choir, and advanced to state in forensics. Lochner says that being a part of the Amery School District has helped in teaching her how she likes to learn and how to stand up for herself and others when needed. The classes she has taken have taught her valuable lessons about herself, her teachers, friends, and family. Some teachers at Amery High School that stood out to Lochner and helped her to grow as both a student and into the person she is in general are Ms. Lindsay Meyers, Mrs. Dayna Prindle, and Mr. Nick Stewart.
Over the summer Lochner participated in P2C- Pathways to Careers at Dunwoody College of Technology in Minneapolis, Minnesota to learn about their faculty and how she would be learning there. She has toured Dunwoody and plans to sit in on some classes as she hopes to attend the college in the fall of 2024. Lochner plans to go to college for architecture, interior design, or project management. She is choosing a field that centers around design and building because she has always enjoyed going into houses and exploring them and their layouts. She would like a career that will challenge her every day where she can be creative and innovative.
Henry Plummer has spent the summer working two jobs and participating in many band events and practices as well as looking at colleges and starting on applications. Along with many college visits, he has done independent research on different majors and programs. He hopes to attend a university for astrophysics or aerospace engineering and graduate with a master in one of those subjects. Plummer is looking forward to furthering his education and getting ready for college, but also spending time with friends he doesn’t get to see much outside of school. In preparation for the school year he has recently begun working on getting into a routine to help him ease into school again.
Plummer describes his outlook towards the Amery School District as being very positive. He has met and connected with a lot of amazing people in Amery that will continue to be a part of his life after high school. Teachers, as well, have always been supportive and helpful to him, especially in regards to letters of recommendation or advice on scholarships. Many members of the Amery High School staff have offered feedback to Plummer on how he would fit in different programs and majors. One staff member in particular that stood out to Plummer is Mr. Samuel Bosley, who he has had as a teacher every year in high school. “I wouldn’t be the same student or person if he hadn’t been my teacher,” Plummer says in regards to the impact Bosley has had on his education and high school experience.
Plummer plans on playing baseball for his fourth year and played basketball for two out of the four years in high school. Time on both teams taught him a lot about hard work and discipline, as well as teamwork and leadership skills. He has been a part of band since the fourth grade and many of his closest friends have come from that experience. Plummer states that working and performing with the people in band has been a very fun experience throughout the last eight years. Last year Plummer became a part of the National Honor Society which taught him the importance of being a supportive member of the community while continuing to improve in his academics.
For Haley Pulkrabek, the new experiences that she will encounter during this year is what she looks forward to the most. Being a senior is something of a fantasy for every kid and student. It is something that everyone talks about and looks forward to so she has a very positive outlook on how this year will go. She is excited to watch her friendships grow, along with her personal interests and talents. Throughout the summer Pulkrabek has made an effort to spend quality time with close friends, especially those who just recently graduated and are now moving off to college. She says she wants to make as many memories as possible this year.
Pulkrabek enjoys being a part of band, choir, theater, forensics, art club, FFA, kinship, managing basketball, and participating in smaller clubs throughout high school. These programs have helped to guide her throughout her life and help her discover who she was. A major program through Amery High School that Pulkrabek feels has prepared her for her future is kinship, which allowed her the opportunity to be with kids and discover how much they mean to her.
After high school Pulkrabek plans to work for Destiny Rescue- a nonprofit organization that rescues kids from sex trafficking. She wants to be an aftercare worker for the kids to make them as comfortable as possible and give them a friendly face. “I’ve always loved working with children and this feels like something God is really calling me to be a part of,” Pulkrabek explains that she learned of this organization through a church conference and felt a special connection when learning about what Destiny Rescue does for millions of children and how she can be a part of it.
Pulkrabek feels that teachers like Mr. Mark Oman and Mr. Michael Simonson were most impactful as they inspired her to look past her schoolwork and think about the kind of person she wanted to be. They encouraged her to pursue her dreams regardless of what others said, respect others, and above all to be kindhearted to everybody.
Amery High School’s senior class has grown and learned so much throughout their schooling in the Amery School District and has just one more year between them and the very bright future ahead of them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.