Born on April 10, 1921 to Ernest and Lydia (George) McLeod, along with her twin sister Luella, Lauryl is one of 8 children. She grew up in Centuria, WI, and graduated from Centuria High School in 1939.

Lauryl’s first job was working in Peterson’s grocery store in Centuria and she worked in offices during WWII, in several sewing factories, and spent many years in banking, retiring from the Polk County Bank.

