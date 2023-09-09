Born on April 10, 1921 to Ernest and Lydia (George) McLeod, along with her twin sister Luella, Lauryl is one of 8 children. She grew up in Centuria, WI, and graduated from Centuria High School in 1939.
Lauryl’s first job was working in Peterson’s grocery store in Centuria and she worked in offices during WWII, in several sewing factories, and spent many years in banking, retiring from the Polk County Bank.
Stanley Nelson and Lauryl married in 1943 and had 2 children, Judith and Thomas. Stan passed away in 1975. After Stanley’s passing, she met and married Glen Neslund, who passed in 1985 After Glen’s passing, Lauryl later married Bob Flatten. Bob passed away in 2004. Lauryl has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. “I also have many beloved step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.”
Lauryl has sewed, knitted, and crocheted her entire life, says she enjoys fishing and has held many fish-frys at her home.”I loved hosting parties with our many friends and family. I also enjoyed my time at the Milltown VFW with my friends. I have been an active member of Faith Lutheran Church for many years and I believe that I am the oldest member. I am no longer very mobile and my memory is slipping, but I love company and receiving cards. I’ve had a wonderfully full life and have been blessed with such loving family and friends.”
Lillian Murphy
Lillian was born August 2, 1922 to Lillian Martin Shirley and Harvey Shirley in St. Paul Minnesota. She was the oldest of 3 children. She spent her formative years working in her grandmother’s boarding house. Her love for the outdoors and animals was cultivated by spending summers working with her cousins on their farm.
After graduating from high school, Lillian worked at Benson Optical. There she met three other girls and they all became best friends and remained so their entire lives. Her friend Betty is 6 months older than Lillian and is still going strong.
She married Joseph Murphy and they made their home in Minneapolis raising 3 children.
In addition to caring for her family, Lillian worked for the county taking care of newborns in her home. A social worker would provide the day-old infants to Lillian, who would care for the babies until they were adopted. Lillian specialized in premature babies. She cared for over 150 babies and never had one pass away.
Lillian was an accomplished homemaker. She made her own sewing patterns, wallpapered, gardened, canned, painted, and knitted. Everyone cherished her knitted mittens, scarves, and hats. Lillian was the ultimate volunteer in her community and care giver. She gladly did whatever needed to be done; teaching her children by example.
Lillian has always been up to a challenge and ready to try anything new including riding snowmobiles and motorcycles when she was in her 80’s. She retired to Wisconsin in 1982.
Mildred “Millie” Brewer
Millie was born in Vinton, Iowa on her family farm on March 6, 1923. She is the middle child of 4 brothers and 2 sisters. Her childhood was hard as she lost a brother to appendicitis, her house burned down while she was young, and her mother died when she was 10. In high school, she met her future husband George and they dated for the last two years.
After high school she worked at the local telephone company. George asked her to marry him, but was working in San Diego, CA at the time. She took a train to San Diego, where they were married in April 1944. They welcomed a son, Craig, a year later. They moved to Milwaukee in 1948 where George worked. In 1950, they welcomed their daughter Kristie.
Millie went back to work in 1956. She and George were very active in Eastern Star Masonry. When both her and George retired, they headed to Albuquerque after many travels with their 31-foot travel trailer. It was there that Millie discovered a love of bowling. She joined the senior bowling league and was ranked 3rd in the state in the women’s division. Her highest game was a 289, and she went to many tournaments with her bowling buddies!! Traveling to Arizona, Las Vegas, and Utah.
One of her favorite memories was visiting her son in London, England and traveling to Paris. She eventually moved to be closer to her daughter in her later years, but Millie never slowed down, always wanting to shop, craft, bowl, and talk about her faith (her favorite has always been Psalm 23).
Her joy has been being a wife to George, a mother of two, (Craig and Kristie), a grandmother of 3 (Koreen, Charlotte, and Cynthia), and a great grandmother of 4 (Jon, Raymond, Jacob, and Samuel).
Paul Bille
Born June 25, 1923 in Mercer, North Dakota. Paul was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior’s Lutheran in Mercer.
He attended a one room schoolhouse and often talks about walking home in one of the North Dakota blizzards, and having fun doing it!
His mother died when he was 9 years old in 1932. Because of the drought, his dad had to sell his farm and moved to Luck in 1939 with Paul and his other son, Vernon.
Paul graduated from Luck High School in 1943. He worked on a farm for Thorvald Sorensen, his future father-in-law (unbeknownst to him at the time), until December 25, 1944. It was then that he enlisted in the Navy. He was discharged in 1946.
He married Joyce Sorensen in May of 1950 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, North Luck. They celebrated 73 years together this year! Paul has commented many times that the most exciting part of his life began in May of 1950.
In 1957 he started farming by buying four Herefords. He continued farming into his early 90s.
Paul worked at Duncan Yo-Yo for 17 years, after which he had various jobs until being hired by the Polk County Highway Department. He worked for the County until his retirement.
He was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in North Luck, and had been a member of the American Legion for 73 years, until his recent passing.
Ruby Radke
Ruby was born Aug 2nd, 1920 to the proud parents of Ole and Mary Engebretson at the family farm in Oakland Township, east of Webster and is the middle sibling of five.
She attended 1st-8th grade at the one room Orange school, saying that “skiing to school with my two brothers when we were at Orange school brings back fond memories.” She attended Webster High School, when was a 3 1/4 mile walk from the farm. Ruby says her family survived the Great Depression in 1929 by each family member contributing to daily farm responsibilities.
She and Elmer (Scout) Radke married December 24th, 1940 and raised 4 children. Ruby takes pride in her excellent culinary skills and enjoyed baking special birthday cakes for the family. “I was praised for my canning skill especially my “beet pickles”. I welcomed visitors into my home with grace.
I became a member of the First Baptist church and continue to attend when able.” Ruby has also been a member of American Legion Unit 96 for 38 years. Ruby was married 64 years before her husband Elmer passed.
“I’m the proud grandmother of 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 3 great, great grandchildren. I contribute my good health to: my caring doctors and nurses, healthy food, staying active, family genes, making new friends and serving the Lord.”
William “Bill” Patten
Bill was born on June 14, 1918 (105) and grew up in Kansas City, Missouri during the Great Depression. After graduating from high school he worked until he had enough money to attend college and graduated with a degree in aeronautical engineering.
William later joined the Air Force and flew a B-17 bomber in World War II completing 19 missions before the war ended in 1945, sustaining no injuries.
William married Pearl, and had two girls. After the war ended he took a job as a sales engineer at the Butler Manufacturing Company and was eventually transferred to their office in Minneapolis, MN.
When William retired, he and Pearl moved to their cabin on Deer Lake in St. Croix Falls. Pearl and lived their for 20 years, until she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.
Together they moved to a town house in Osceola where William still resides today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.