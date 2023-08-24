2023 Fall Festival Medallion hunt is underway Aug 24, 2023 Aug 24, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It’s that time of year again!The Fall Festival Medallion has been hidden in a public place in the city limits of Amery additional clues will appear each week until it is found.The medallion is hidden in sight. Seekers should not have to dig or break anything to find it. The person that finds the medallion should come to the Free Press to get their photo taken. They will also receive $50 in Amery scrip money.Good luck and remember to respect property while hunting! Clue # 1“Flannel & Fire”, that’s a theme to inspireAs you think and plan and try to conspireIf a treasure you fervently hope to acquireMight even give you a chance to retire! 