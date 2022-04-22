The selection committee for the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Student Scholarship, Teacher Fellowship and Principal Leadership program has announced recipients of the 291 Herb Kohl Foundation awards for Wisconsin students, teachers, and principals. Awards of $6,000 are being made to 100 teachers, 17 principals, and their schools, and $10,000 scholarship will be given to 174 graduating high school students.
Three have been chosen with ties to Amery High School (AHS). Current AHS Senior, Alaina Rivard has been chosen to receive the 2022 Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Excellence Scholar Award. AHS alumni Chandra (Paulson) Spafford, a teacher for the School District of Spooner, and Paula (Johnson) Tonn, a teacher for the School District of Lodi, have been chosen to receive the 2022 Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Teacher Fellow Award.
The Kohl Foundation award program was established by Herb Kohl, philanthropist, and businessman. Since 1990, the foundation has awarded more than $28.3 million to Wisconsin educators, principals, students, and schools. “Education is the key to the future of Wisconsin and our nation,” Kohl said. “I am very proud of the accomplishments of these students, teachers, and principals and look forward to the great contributions they will make in the future.”
The School District of Amery is part of CESA 11, which had the following recipients:
Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Principal Leaders:
- Kurt Soderberg, Saint Croix Central High School, Hammond.
Principal Leadership Award recipients are school principals who are being recognized for setting high standards for instruction, achievement and character, and creating a climate to best serve students, families, staff and community.
Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Excellence Scholars:
- Isaac Hopke, Shell Lake Spooner High School, Spooner
- Hanne Johnson, Grantsburg High School, Grantsburg
- Rylee Ladd, Cameron High School, Cameron
- Evan Luedtke, River Falls High School, River Falls
- Henry Pike, Cameron High School, Cameron
- Alaina Rivard, Amery High School, Amery
Student Excellence Scholarship recipients have demonstrated excellence in the academic arena and high motivation to achieve, have displayed a broad range of activity and leadership outside the academic setting, and have shown strong promise for succeeding in college and beyond.
Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Initiative Scholars:
- Dani Harlow, The R.E.A.L. School, Sturtevant
- Tristan Hoepner, KM Global, Wales
- Haylee Hutzler, Link2Learn Virtual Charter School, Chetek
- Mia Sweeney, Cumberland High/Middle School, Cumberland
- Anjel Waroff, Cameron Academy of Virtual Education, Cameron
- Olivia Weideman, Renaissance Charter Academy, River Falls
Initiative Scholarship recipients, chosen by their schools, have overcome significant obstacles or adversity, have demonstrated exceptional initiative in the classroom, and have shown strong promise for succeeding in college and beyond, but have not yet received other academic-based scholarships.
Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Teacher Fellows:
- Maria Gjovig, Saint Croix Falls Elementary, Saint Croix Falls
- Ralph Haas, Menomonie Middle School, Menomonie
- Chandra Stafford, Spooner Elementary, Spooner
Teacher Fellowship recipients are educators who have been chosen for their superior ability to inspire a love of learning in their students, their ability to motivate others, and their leadership and service within and outside the classroom.
Excellence Scholarship, Fellowship and Leadership Award recipients are selected by a statewide committee composed of civic leaders, and representatives of education-related associations and the program’s co-sponsors: The Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, regional Cooperative Educational Service Agencies (CESA), the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators, and the Wisconsin Homeschooling Parents Association.
