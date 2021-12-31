If you would have asked anyone 365 days ago, it is doubtful they would have been able to predict what 2021 had in store. An unprecedented 2020 paved way to an uncertain 2021.
There certainly were challenges, but like any other year there were also triumphs. When readers were asked what they would like to see for Amery in 2022 answers included everything from the ability to have more of a voice in local decisions to the desire for a Taco Bell. When we look back a year from now, we will see what wishes come true.
Here is a look back at the past twelve months:
January
WDNR reaches decision on Stower Trail
There were meetings, presentations, cases plead from opposing sides and ultimately a Master Plan. After years of discussion, the WDNR and Polk County came to an agreement on the Stower Seven Lakes State Trail (SSLST), with the fate being left in the hands of the Polk County Board of Supervisors.
At a January 6 meeting of Polk County’s Environmental Services committee, Director Bob Kazmierski said Polk County had recently met six times with the WDNR over how to implement changes to the usage of the trail, including allowing snowmobiles and equestrians to use the trail.
Kazmierski called the agreements a, “significant resolution.”
February 4, 2021 Friends of the Stower Seven Lakes State Trail filed a lawsuit against the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Polk County Board of Supervisors over the decision. According to Wisconsin Circuit Court Access, last event of the case was a hearing October 20, 2021.
COVID-19 vaccine: 65 and older now eligible
As the vaccine rollout continues across the state, those 65 and older became the next eligible group as of January 25.
Governor Tony Evers said, “Wisconsinites across our state are ready and anxious to get vaccinated and that’s great because that’s how we kick this pandemic to the curb.”
Evers said the vaccination of those 65 and older, “Is great news and will help save lives in one of the populations we know is particularly vulnerable to severe effects of the virus.”
“The amount of vaccine we get from the federal government will determine how quickly we get through this group of approximately 700,000 Wisconsinites, but our healthcare partners, pharmacies, and local and tribal public health folks are ready and up to the task. They are getting to work with the supplies we do have to get to as many people as possible, as quickly and safely as possible,” Evers said.
February
A farewell to Bones
For about the past 33 years it seems everywhere you go around Amery, you see Bones. No, not leftover dog treats lying about and not decoration skeletons hanging for Halloween, but the hardworking leader of the city crew, Allen “Bones” McCarty. A very well-known face around town, Bones, Director of Public Works has decided to give retirement a try.
At the time McCarty started working for the city, Duane Riley was Mayor. He would go on to work with five Mayors after Riley; Mayors Wittstock, Stower, Karuschak, Erickson and Isakson.
He worked under John Frisco until December 2004. After Frisco left, McCarty took over as Director of Public Works.
Throughout the years some of the major projects McCarty was a part of in Amery included: the Church Street project, the block grant, Unisource project and improvements by Jorgenson Field, upgrades at the sewer plant and the boat landing at North Twin.
He said what he is going to miss most is socializing with all of the people around town. McCarty said, “I think that was the best part of my job.”
Amery Womans Club - Celebrating 100th year
100 years ago, 27 women organized the Amery Woman’s Club on February 7, 1921.
The club was organized for the purpose of encouraging mental and moral development, to promote good fellowship and high social standards, and in addition, to be an organization that would aid worthy causes and be instrumental in community service projects. They joined the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC), an international organization made up of women from all walks of life who have a common goal of making the world a better place by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.
10 decades later, the club is still going strong with the work of dedicated woman who care about the betterment of their community. These women and their club were recognized by Mayor Paul Isakson and the Amery City Council during their meeting February 3.
March
State of the City Address from Mayor Isakson
During the first meeting of the Amery Community Club since the beginning of the pandemic, Mayor Paul Isakson gave his annual State of the City Address. Mayor Paul Isakson gave an overview of 2020 including: Purchase of the Bremer Bank building, creation of virtual meetings, passing of poultry ordinance, decision to put road in at South Industrial Park, application for Safe Drinking Water funds, Amery Ale Works being named as a top Wisconsin brewery, condo units being sold back to Amery Hospital and Clinic, Eric Elkin being appointed as Alderperson At Large, hiring of Ayres for City Center project, sale of current City Hall, update of City website, approval to move Dog Park to Soldier’s Field, approval of $30,000 to the Amery Cemetery Association, Clayton and Black Brook joining the Municipal Court, Soldier’s Field was put up for sale, 3.5M budget for City Center and a Fire Committee was formed with Alden, Lincoln, Black Brook and the City.
Mayor Isakson said 2021 sees a significant investment into the City of Amery. Workforce Housing is coming, a new Bremer Bank Building, the new City Center, new Industrial growth south of town and the Road Diet. “The total dollar value of that is 13.6 million dollars,” said Isakson.
Mayor Isakson said the Road Diet would be split into different phases. Signs will be put up to help people figure out how to get to Amery businesses. The Wisconsin D.O.T. will help re-route big rigs around town. The project should take four months.
Committee of the Whole meetings begin
The City of Amery met March 16 as a Committee of the Whole. This allowed members of the city’s committees to meet using procedural rules that are based on those of a committee. Discussion on topics takes place for recommendations to be made for the City Council to vote on at future meetings. Committee of the Whole has continued each month since March.
April
Public comments see both sides of mask debate
The change of Wisconsin’s mask mandate has seen the debate over masks become a hot topic in many area school districts. Amery was no different during the public comment portion of the April 12 Regular meeting of the Amery Board of Education.
District Administrator Shawn Doerfler shared information on what other area schools are doing in regards to the mask mandate. Out of 39 CESA 11 schools, which make up northwestern Wisconsin, five of them (Barron, Unity, Luck, Cameron and Frederic) have changed their policy to “masks recommended.” At the time of the school board meeting, the other 34 were requiring masks. Later in the week, Clear Lake Schools decided to switch away from masks being required starting May 1.
Doerfler cited the reasons Amery is keeping their mask requirement, which included following recommendations from the Polk County Health Department, Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Centers for Disease Control. Another reason was keeping all students eligible for spring events. Thirdly, he said not enough district students; families, staff or community members have been fully vaccinated yet, taking the chance of COVID spread.
WisDOT project on WIS 46 in the Polk County city of Amery to start
According to Christina O’Brien, WisDOT Northwest Region Communications Manager, the State’s part of the Highway 46 project is about to begin.
The project includes resurfacing WIS 46, reducing the road to one lane in each direction with center left-turn lane and upgrading traffic signals at the WIS 46 intersections at Broadway Street East and Birch Street.
This was a decision made by the State of Wisconsin, not City of Amery.
“To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $1.87 million contract for an improvement project on WIS 46 (Keller Avenue) between Snow Street and the York Park entrance in the Polk County city of Amery. Construction is scheduled to start Monday, May 3,” said O’Brien.
Monarch Paving Co. of Amery is the prime contractor for the project. To address road and pedestrian safety, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) plans to:
• Resurface WIS 46 (Keller Avenue).
• Reduce the number of traffic lanes to one lane on each side with a two-way left-turn lane in the center by adding new lane markings during resurfacing.
• Upgrade the traffic signal systems at the intersections of Broadway Street East (County F) and Birch Street to meet current standards.
• Replace curb ramps throughout the project to comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act.
In addition, the city of Amery received a federal grant for the replacement of municipal utilities. That project – already under construction – rebuilds WIS 46 (Keller Avenue) from Broadway Street East to Hyland Street and replaces utilities, including sanitary sewer and water main.
The city reconstruction project requires the full detour of WIS 46, with a hard closure from Broadway Street East (County F) to Burman Avenue. The posted detour, in effect since March 29, uses US 63 and US 8, and local traffic is able to use local roads to navigate through the city.
North and south of the city’s reconstruction project, WIS 46 (Keller Avenue) will be reduced to a single lane in each direction once the WisDOT project starts. Local street connections outside the hard closure will remain open.
Construction is scheduled for completion in September. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.
May
Polk County Fair Grounds, a relationship ‘irretrievably broken’
Passionate speakers on behalf of the Polk County Fair made public comments before a discussion about the Polk County Fair Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the May meeting of the Polk County Board of Supervisors.
In 1974, the Polk County Fair Society decided to enter a mutual agreement with the Polk County Board of Supervisors to give the land and the buildings to the County for one dollar. A MOU was written to solidify the mutual agreement. The document was mutually updated in 2003. “It is still a legal binding document,” said Janis Larson.
She said attendance to the Polk County Fair is up to 38,000 people a year. “A single tractor pull can bring in as many as 9,000 people,” she said.
Karrie Melin-Swenson, Vice President of the Polk County Fair Board said the re-write of the MOU presented to the fair board in 2020 vastly changed the management of the fairgrounds.
Corporation Counsel Malia Malone said the County had received a letter from the attorney of the fair society, which said they no longer wish to have a partnership with Polk County moving forward and they would like to end any agreement that exists.
UnHAILievable weekend weather
Storms passing through Saturday May 15, dropped little to some to heavy hail on various parts of Amery.
It was hit or miss with some areas around Lake Wappogasset and places near Highway 8 reporting snow-like small hail particles during the afternoon.
Other spots saw pea to marble-sized ice pellets, while some saw damage causing hail take effect on plants, vehicles and roofs.
June
Amery’s historic clock under restoration
The Winchester clock has sat perched just to the west of Keller Avenue between Center and Birch Streets. It is something both residents and visitors alike associate with downtown Amery. The current sidewalk project saw the removal of the clock and made for perfect timing to restore the monument.
The clock came to town thanks to the generosity of W.W. Winchester Sr., who owned ‘Winchesters’ Jewelry store for many decades.
The clock was first erected in 1918 as a way for Winchester to advertise his business, and was originally purchased for $992, a hefty price at the time.
In the days before digital, the clock became the standard of time in the community. The nearby depot clock was considered to be less accurate, as depot men kept time by their own railroad-inspected watches.
Winchester received many offers to purchase the clock over the years, but eventually donated it to the City of Amery in 1943, without conditions. The donation guaranteed that the clock could not be sold to other parties.
After it was given to the city, a plaque was installed on the side of the clock which read: “This time piece presented to the City of Amery by Mayor and Mrs. W.W. Winchester, December 1, 1943, in gratitude for the respect and friendship enjoyed by them through their fifty years of continuous residence in this city.”
Current Mayor, Paul Isakson, and his wife Kate are paying for the restoration of the iconic clock.
Just a small-town girl headed to the Olympic world
On a recent Saturday, many area residents paused their weekend routines. They temporarily turned off their lawnmowers and turned up the volume of sports stations, they marched around their campsites looking for just enough phone signal, they rushed from parades to the nearest television and they held their breath; finally letting out a roaring cheer. You could hear the screams of, “She did it!” from the entire tri-county area when Amery runner Alicia Monson chased down her dreams in 31:18.55. The 2016 Amery High School graduate is headed to the Tokyo Olympics, which run July 23 to August 8.
The former Badger runner made the Olympic team after finishing third in the 10,000 meters at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials on Saturday in Eugene, Oregon.
July
Library asks for $343,000
As plans continue on Amery’s new City Center, which will house the Police Department, City Hall and Amery Public Library all under one roof, questions are emerging concerning who will pay for portions of the new space.
Ashley Long, President of the Amery Area Public Library Board, approached the City Council at their most recent meeting with figures for furnishings and moving costs.
The estimate was written up by John Thompson, IFLS (Inspiring and Facilitating Library Success) Director and shared by Long. “I am here on behalf of the Library Board to submit the library Capital Costs Request for the new City Center project,” said Long.
After looking over the request, council member Tim Strobush asked Long what was wrong with the library’s current furniture?
Long replied, “It does not fit in the space.” She then said the current furnishings were too large to fit with the floor plan of the new space.
Long was asked if some of it fits? She said, “We are taking some of it with us, yes.”
Library Director Amy Stormberg confirmed to the council that some of the pieces are too large to fit in the new space.
The biggest cost of the estimate was for new shelving ($200,000). Long said the library’s current shelving was built specifically for their current location and that there was a height concern for the new space. The council asked Long various questions about why the height of the shelving was an issue and Long said some of those specific questions should be asked to Thompson, who had prepared the report.
“You are asking for $343,000, so we need to have some information,” said Strobush.
Stations and sawdust and settling-oh my!
Many have heard of sinking ships, but have you heard of sinking lifts? Amery’s newest lift station has caused a few headaches.
Lift stations are used to move wastewater from lower to higher elevation, particularly where the elevation of the source is not sufficient for gravity flow and/or when the use of gravity conveyance will result in excessive excavation depths and high sewer construction costs.
Amery’s new lift station is being installed at Memorial Drive. Eric Barclay of MSA shared there are a few minor issues at the lift station site primarily due to poor soils in that area.
He said local talk of the lift station “sinking” may not be the best way to phrase it. “I would say more likely that it has ‘settled’ some due to consolidation of the soils below the base,” said Barclay.
Precautions were taken to set the station on a firm base with about 24” of stone below the lift station base, wrapped in a geotextile fabric.
August
You can take the girl out of the council, but you can’t take the council out of the girl
For many years Julie Riemenschneider played a role at Amery’s City Hall. Wearing various hats, she was always working towards the betterment of the community.
She spent a total of 32 working for the city before she retired. In 2014 there was a vacancy on the City Council.
She was elected to represent Wards 3,4 and 5. Since then Riemenschneider spent her time trying to make decisions that were best for the City of Amery and its residents.
In July 2020, the Riemenschneiders sold their beloved home on the corner of Deronda and Harriman as it was time to downsize and the large yard and gorgeous flower beds were getting to be a bit too much to take care of. They moved to the east side of the city.
“It never popped into my mind when we moved that I was outside of the Wards I represented,” she said. Riemenschneider received a call that her new address was a street outside of the area she needed to live in to keep her spot on the council.
Although she would have preferred to stay until her term was up in April 2022, Riemenschneider understands there are rules. Her departure has left a vacancy on the council, which has yet to be filled.
Retirement sees ‘Ms. Schock’ becoming Ore/D’Ambrosio takes reigns at Amery Intermediate
Three years as a substitute teacher and coach. Five years as a third grade teacher. 27 years as a principal. It is hard to estimate, but calculations show Oralee (Ore) Schock has easily impacted the lives of 3,120 students and for the first time in 35 years, Schock is not preparing for school this fall. Schock announced her retirement at the end of the 2020/2021 school year.
Inspired by several great teachers, Jessica D’Ambrosio knew at an early age that teaching was going to be the career for which she was meant. After several years at Amery’s Lien Elementary, she is excited to take the wheel as Principal at the Amery Intermediate School.
September
Grand Marshal Williamsons are proud of their hometown
Chuck and Cheryl Williamson have worn many different community hats throughout the years, this year they have a new one to wear, a perfect fit; Grand Marshals of the Amery Fall Festival.
The two have experienced Fall Festival as children who attended their community’s yearly event. They have experienced it as parents who shuttled their children (and now grandchildren) from various event festivities. They have also experienced it for many years as volunteers to the event and now as Grand Marshals. “We are very thrilled,” the couple said.
Governor Evers visits Amery
“It is a pleasure to be here in Amery to kick off Agritourism Week,” said Governor Tony Evers to a group gathered to celebrate the special week.
Governor Evers said, “Farmers, growers and producers and other agriculture workers play an essential role in the health and well-being of folks across our state and the country.”
“Agricultural tourism is a growing contributor to our area economy,” said Amery Mayor Paul Isakson. “We’ve always been a farming community,” said Isakson, “but the types of farms have changed to include an increased focus on attracting visitors as well as selling products,” he said.
Mayor Isakson, civic leaders and area farmers joined at Amery’s Farm Table Restaurant to mark the start of Agritourism Week.
October
City approves $20,000 for library move
The City Council may not decide what company will transfer the library from its current space to the new or how much packing/unpacking that company will be responsible for, but what they did decide is they will put $20,000 toward whatever moving decisions are made.
Ribbon-cutting to celebrate new Keller Avenue
Some say it has seemed like the longest seven months in the history of Amery. Other’s feel it has not been so bad. Everyone agrees they are excited for the opening of Keller Avenue. Amery’s downtown reconstruction is nearing completion. The finishing touches have been taking place on the project. Crews have been working on putting a second layer of blacktop on the south part of the Keller Avenue construction zone. They have also been working on putting blacktop where the side streets and driveways meet Keller Avenue.
A1 continues to work on setting manholes and preparing for the last layer of blacktop.
Friday, October 15, the Burman/Keller intersection was closed until the project is completed.
The city advises as the project continues, be careful walking across the blacktop on Keller Ave as there will be days where it could be sticky from road tack.
B & B Electric has been working on getting the street lights up and running.
The road opened for traffic two weeks later.
November
County recommits to recycling center with $1.6M
The Polk County Recycling Center will remain open after the Polk County voted unanimously to use up to 1.6 million dollars for the necessary and reasonable upgrades using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Although it was a unanimous decision to keep the Polk County Recycling Center open, there was a disagreement leading up to the vote.
New Jersey company told to stay off of ‘Poor Farm Cemetery’
It looks like the Town of Lincoln will now have a say in the fate of what is known as the Poor Farm Cemetery. They just might be the owner of the property. Polk County might also be an owner. What is known for sure is Destination Destiny is not the owner, regardless of the fact they have been advertising plots there.
Polk County’s Environmental Services Committee was approached by Matt Connell, who is in partnership with Ed Bixby of Destination Destiny, a New Jersey-based company that offers natural burials.
Connell has been doing work and advertising services at the Poor Farm Cemetery also known as Amery Prairie View Cemetery, located on the corner of 110th Ave. and 120th St., northwest of the City of Amery, behind the site of the old Polk County Poor Farm.
Connell said they had been maintaining the property since March and were coming to talk to the County about their plans as they were notified of a complaint.
He said he had heard the County is claiming they own the property. “However, our own title search research does not show that to be the case,” Connell said.
In his endeavor to be a part of the green burial movement, Connell, who resides in the Twin Cities, said he had stumbled upon the Prairie View property. “One of the options we had with limited funds was to search for abandoned or neglected properties.”
What first has to be determined before any further decisions are made concerning the property is whether the ownership will be held by Lincoln Township, Polk County or both. The committee said in the meantime, the current activity taking place there needs to stop.
“What does that mean specifically? That the love and care and time I have put into it should stop? I truly believe it is the best thing that has ever happened to that cemetery. It has been beautified 10-fold; 50-fold,” said Connell.
Committee member O’Connell responded, “It doesn’t matter, it is not yours.”
December
Movin’ on up, to the northside: Amery City Hall, Public Library and Police prepare for move
In mid-January when the City of Amery, Amery Police Department and Amery Area Public Library move into their combined space in the new City Center, it will be almost two years to the day that the city announced their plan to combine all city services under one roof at what was then Bremer Bank.
Originally the city was hopeful they would move into the space in December 2021, but the completion date for the new City Center has been pushed back to mid-January.
Meyers named new Amery Community Club President
Many changes in the city of Amery over the past year have kept the Amery Community Club quite busy. During their traditional December “Changing of the Guard”, the torch was passed to a new leader. Outgoing President Tom Hartmann bid adieu to year filled with the effects of COVID and road construction. He welcomed the newest “Red Coat”, President, Tony Meyers to the position.
Sitting alongside Meyers on the Board of Directors is April Ziemer Treasurer/President-Elect, Shawn Doerfler Secretary, Tom Hartmann Past-President and newest member, Director Troy Keller.
