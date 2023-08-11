A running, empty pontoon on Chetek’s Pokegma Lake prompted a Friday, August 4, call to Barron County 911 center, and in the hours after two bodies were recovered from the scene.
Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Chetek Fire Department, According to a release from Barron County Sheriff, Chris Fitzgerald, Chetek EMS and WI DNR all responded to the scene immediately after the call where they recovered the body of Scott Brummond, 59, Chippewa Falls.
An empty pontoon was located in the area with a lifejacket in the water near it. During the course of the investigation, it was learned that a second subject had been on the pontoon with Mr. Brummond and could not be located.
A search of the area was conducted with the assistance of WI DNR, Chetek Fire Dive & Rescue Team and a private boater until about 9 p.m. Friday evening. At that time the recovery effort was stopped, to be resumed in the morning.
On the morning of Saturday, August 5, the WI DNR and the Barron County Sheriff’s Department continued the search with a private boater and 5 Star Sonar out of Cameron. After a short search, the second subject was located. The Chetek Fire Dive & Rescue Team was able to recover the subject from the water.
Doug Robinson, 59 of Chetek was pronounced deceased.
The accident remains under investigation by the WI DNR. Fitzgerald said, “A special thanks goes out to 5 Star Sonar, Six Lakes Resort, Chetek Fire Department, Chetek Dive & Rescue Team, Chetek EMS, and Chetek Marina as well as some private boaters in the area for all of the assistance. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families.”
