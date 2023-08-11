A running, empty pontoon on Chetek’s Pokegma Lake prompted a Friday, August 4, call to Barron County 911 center, and in the hours after two bodies were recovered from the scene. 

Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Chetek Fire Department, According to a release from Barron County Sheriff, Chris Fitzgerald, Chetek EMS and WI DNR all responded to the scene immediately after the call where they recovered the body of Scott Brummond, 59, Chippewa Falls.

