The lakeside blacktop of Amery’s Port Valhalla on Pike Lake will soon be plastered with pastels of community creativity. Campground owner Dena Babcock, as well as event organizers Desiree Passe and Casey Miller, will be hosting the 1st annual Port Valhalla “Chalk Fest” July 15th.  From morning until early afternoon, participants will use chalk to decorate their own section of blacktop canvas. Artists of all skill levels and ages are encouraged to participate, with prizes awarded to the top artists of two separate age brackets. Online registration for the event is currently open and will close later in the week. 

Passe explained that the online registration cut-off date listed for the event is not concrete. “I put the 5th, but that’s not like a hardcore date. Even if it was like the 7th or 8th, that should still be fine, because that gives us time to still order everything.” The team wants to ensure that everyone who wants to participate has the tools they need to create their masterpiece. “We want people to join in and have fun, but we want to make sure there are supplies for everybody.” Participants are encouraged to bring their own chalk but are asked to be mindful of the potency of their equipment. “Only soft pastels or sidewalk chalk are allowed. Oils aren’t good and they don’t always come off.” 

