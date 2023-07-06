The lakeside blacktop of Amery’s Port Valhalla on Pike Lake will soon be plastered with pastels of community creativity. Campground owner Dena Babcock, as well as event organizers Desiree Passe and Casey Miller, will be hosting the 1st annual Port Valhalla “Chalk Fest” July 15th. From morning until early afternoon, participants will use chalk to decorate their own section of blacktop canvas. Artists of all skill levels and ages are encouraged to participate, with prizes awarded to the top artists of two separate age brackets. Online registration for the event is currently open and will close later in the week.
Passe explained that the online registration cut-off date listed for the event is not concrete. “I put the 5th, but that’s not like a hardcore date. Even if it was like the 7th or 8th, that should still be fine, because that gives us time to still order everything.” The team wants to ensure that everyone who wants to participate has the tools they need to create their masterpiece. “We want people to join in and have fun, but we want to make sure there are supplies for everybody.” Participants are encouraged to bring their own chalk but are asked to be mindful of the potency of their equipment. “Only soft pastels or sidewalk chalk are allowed. Oils aren’t good and they don’t always come off.”
Miller serves as the campground’s event coordinator and has been seeking to host activities that encourage community participation and input from new visitors. Branching out into different areas of interest has been a focal point of the Port Valhalla event-planning team, whether it be the arts, sports, or general family fun. The campground has put together a calendar of unique summer and fall events, from carnival games to a chili cookoff.
The Chalk Fest event was proposed by Passe, who was inspired by the East End Chalk Fest. “I have a friend who does one of these in Ellsworth. I partook in it a few times; I’m not the best artist, but it’s fun! Even for adults, I think it’s fun.” Babcock explained that the Chalk Fest is a distinct departure from the camp’s usual activities. “We typically do closed events to guests of Port Valhalla—decorating, golf cart parades, things like that. But not where the public is involved.” She hopes that the event will draw new eyes to the camp and encourage residents near and far to take advantage of the campground’s spacious serenity. “Some people know about it, but don’t know how big and nice it is. I’m hoping that some of the people that want to be involved in Chalk Fest will stay here and make a weekend out of it.”
Gauging interest and predicting attendance levels has been a consistent challenge for several local organizations and events. As Passe explained, “People, in general, don’t like to RSVP to things, so that part of it can be frustrating.” The event was originally scheduled for the same weekend as the art fair and did not acquire much immediate online interest. After moving the event date away from that weekend, the event received much more attention. Babcock hopes that they can find a space for every artist. “I only have a limited amount of actual blacktop we can use!”
If attendance and enthusiasm for the event meet their predicted levels, Babcock hopes to host similar events in the future. “I’m hoping that we can use it to start raising funds for our beach project and spruce things up around the campground.” Babcock seeks to make the beach “a little more user friendly” with some classic campground amenities, including a fire pit. There are several other projects further out on the horizon, including a playground and a pavilion.
Babcock and her husband, Mark, purchased Port Valhalla fairly recently. “It’s been in my family. My dad owned it previous to us for 26 years. We just bought it from him two years ago.” Since then, Babcock has found the company of new campers to be the most rewarding part of the job. “I love meeting all the campers. Just sitting around a campfire and learning more about the people that have been here for years that I just haven’t had the pleasure of sitting down to talk with. And I get to do it with my family, which is pretty awesome as well.” Mark will be in attendance at the Chalk Fest, helping coordinate the competition. “Unfortunately for him, I get to boss him around and make him do all these fun things!”
If this season of events produces a larger community of campers, Babcock would like to take further advantage of the campground’s unused acreage. “We have more land in the back here that we’d like to develop into more overnight area. More seasonal spots, maybe some cabins. It’s beautiful back here, and I don’t know that a lot of people remember that it exists. I think it’s a shame to let it go to waste.” With serene views and cozy amenities, the Port Valhalla team hopes that Chalk Fest participants will recognize the campground as its own special work of art.
Details on other upcoming summer/fall events, including Christmas in July and Halloween Harvest, can be found on the Port Valhalla Campground Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.