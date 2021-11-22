16-year-old Sierra Osborne, Amery, died as the result of an accident on Highway 46 Sunday, November 21, 2021.
According to a release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Department, at 7:12 p.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call reporting a crash that occurred on Highway 46 near 45th Avenue in the Town of Black Brook. It was reported as a one vehicle crash with ejection.
Upon the deputies arrival on scene, it was found that a red 2005 Ford F-350 truck was traveling south bound on Highway 46. The driver was a 16-year-old male. The vehicle appeared to have swerved to the left and the vehicle began to spin. As the vehicle rotated, it entered the East ditch. The vehicle struck the embankment and appeared to have overturned.
Osborne, the passenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and landed in the roadway. She received fatal injuries and died at the crash scene. The driver was transported by ambulance to the Amery Regional Medical Center with possible serious injuries.
Assisting the Polk County Sheriff’s Office with this incident was the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Amery Police Department, Amery Fire and First Responders, the Amery Area Ambulance Service, and the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The crash is being investigated by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
(0) comments
