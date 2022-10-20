Balsam Lutheran

Balsam Lutheran

Established by Swedes 150 years ago, Balsam Lutheran is now a blended church family of many nationalities with a common love for God and their congregation.

His word has been a lamp for their feet and a light on their path over years of changes, which brings them to their 150th Anniversary celebration Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.