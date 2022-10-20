Established by Swedes 150 years ago, Balsam Lutheran is now a blended church family of many nationalities with a common love for God and their congregation.
His word has been a lamp for their feet and a light on their path over years of changes, which brings them to their 150th Anniversary celebration Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23.
They invite you to join them for the weekend events which include Saturday’s “Drawn to the Word” by Paul Oman at 6:30 and Sunday’s 10:15 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion. A sermon will be given by Bishop Laurie Skow Anderson. Former pastors will be having a special part in the service as well. A Lasagna lunch will take place after the service.
The history of Balsam Lutheran Church dates back to the years 1870-1872 when Swedish immigrants began to arrive in the community which was then known as the Town of Balsam Lake. These immigrants gathered in various homes for worship. A Swedish schoolteacher and Pietist, John Isakson, conducted the services. A meeting was held in late 1872 at the John Humble home (located in what is now Lincoln township) for the purpose of organizing a Swedish Lutheran Congregation. The official name of the congregation was Swedish Evangelical Lutheran Balsam Congregation. Fifty adults and sixty-three children joined the congregation and paid membership fees of $2 for men and $1 for women. Early church officers were J. Isakson, G. Tulpan, J.M. Edman, P. Jacobson, E.L. Lundgren, and J. Humble. The congregation was incorporated according to the laws of Wisconsin and was granted membership in the Augustana Synod.
Initially, pastors were shared with other Augustana congregations such as Bethesda of Sand Lake, Swedish Evangelical of Taylors Falls, MN, and First Lutheran of Amery. Early pastors were paid $5 for each visit. For his work, Mr. Isakson received $50 per year or perhaps a bushel of wheat from each farmer. The deacons conducted Sunday School beginning in 1879.
In 1875, a railroad company sold forty acres of land to the congregation which it still owns now along Highway H just south of US Highway 8. A forty-foot-long church building was erected in 1878. The men sat on the north side of the church and the women on the south side. Balsam’s cemetery was created and laid on either side of the church.
1894 saw the decision by Balsam to separate from Bethesda and calling a resident pastor. The offer was a salary of $600. When Dr. Jonas Magney accepted the call, a parsonage had to erected immediately. During his ministry (1896-1907), the members from the Range community petitioned to build their own chapel. The two congregations shared a pastor from 1904 until 1970.
In 1904, Balsam decided to build a larger brick church—50 feet long with a steeple. The building was completed in 1905. Frank Swanson cut all the stone and donated 30 days of work for laying the foundation of the church. The Ladies’ Aid, which was formed in 1889, was an active fund raiser donating $661.20 raised from its dinners and other projects. The Luther League donated $506.05 for the construction and bought the church bell. The church was dedicated in 1910 during the tenure of A.J. Malmquist who served from 1909 until 1916. The Golden Anniversary was observed in 1922 under Pastor Olaf Wallin (1916-1923).
In 1929, the congregation decided to begin keeping church records in English and adopted a budget system. Charles Edman was the only charter member still living during the 60th Anniversary. By 1932, there had been 850 baptisms since 1895 and 500 confirmations since 1883.
On a Sunday in January 1939, the church roof caught fire and the church burned. Pastor Olson went down the aisle and pulled pews from the floor and threw them out the front door. These pews were used in the new brick church which was dedicated in 1940. Unfortunately, the church steeple was never replaced. Eventually, a bell was purchased and installed during Pastor Terry Krier’s tenure.
In 1958, the kitchen was added to the church with a remodel in 1961. In 1962, the Augustana Synod merged with the Suomi Synod, the American Evangelical Lutheran Church, and the United Lutheran Church in America to form the Lutheran Church in America (LCA). Balsam became part of the Wisconsin-Upper Michigan Synod of the LCA.
In 1970, the long partnership of sharing a minister with Elim in Range ended. Sometime around the late 1980’s, the LCA and ALC churches merged creating the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America. Balsam then became part to the Northwest Synod of Wisconsin—Apple River Conference.
In 1997, a conversation began about accommodating increased membership, accessibility, and expanding activities including the Swedish Fall Dinner and LOGOS program. Balsam members were surveyed about the vision for the future of the congregation and facilities. A Building and Design Committee was formed to look at options such as remodeling and building a new church. In September of 2000, the congregation voted to move forward with the construction of a new church. The construction of the church was not without challenges and sacrifices. Many hours of volunteer labor and donations not to mention prayers were needed to build the current church.
The current church building was completed during the ministry of Pastor N. Matt Saarem (2006-2016). The congregation incorporated (or recycled) many parts of the former church into the new building. This included the stained-glass windows, interior doors, light fixtures, kitchen cabinets and furniture. They received a donation of pews from Linda Olson Bont’s church in Michigan. A crew was organized to bring these to Balsam. It was also during this time that the congregation voted to sell the parsonage. The new and current church was dedicated with a special service on August 3, 2008. Later, a bell tower was erected, and a lighted cross was added to the church. The asbestos and lead paint were removed from the old church building. The congregation offered the building for a fire training. Many area firefighters were able to train as the building was burned.
The Balsam congregation has met many financial challenges in recent years with the loss of members and economic changes. To meet these financial challenges, the congregation reduced their pastoral contract to part-time. Elim Lutheran of Range was also dealing with financial challenges and the two entered into an agreement with Balsam to share pastoral services based on membership. Balsam also entered into a 10-year rental agreement with UMOS (United Migrant Opportunity Services) for use of the church for head start and school programs during the summer months.
The recent COVID pandemic created another myriad of problems and challenges for Balsam. The church building closed in March 2020 and they ministered through video-taped services. In the summer and fall of 2020, they often held church in the church park or in cars in the parking lot through an FM radio receiver. Because of the many health risk factors for members and the ongoing pandemic, they opted to remain closed for in-person services until the Spring of 2021. Members rejoiced in worshipping together in-person for Easter in 2021!
In November 2020, full-time Pastor Laurie Kenyon Woods was hired. She continues to provide ministry and guidance to Balsam Lutheran (and Elim) as they celebrate their 150th Anniversary with the theme “Our Story is Still Unfolding.” The congregation shared, “Today, as we look back unto our past in gratitude and thanksgiving for God’s faithfulness, we also look to the future, remembering and treasuring ‘Our Story’ while ‘Still Unfolding’ as God’s people called to mission.”
Pastors
Rev. Laurie Kenyon Woods 2020-Present
Rev. Daniel Watland 2018-2020
Rev. Mark Peters 2017-2018
Rev. N. Matthew Saarem 2006-2016
Rev. Keith Rediske, Interim 2006-2006
Rev. Nannette Hagen-Hinck, Interim 2005-2006
Rev. Julie Brennan, Interim 2005-2006
Rev. A. Edward Rasmussen 1992-2005
Mary Ann Bowman, Seminary Intern 2002-2003
Rev. Thyra “Terry” Krier 1986-1991
Rev. Andrew J. Tetzlaff, Interim 1985-1986
Rev. Terrance Stratton 1977-1985
Rev. John Juntila 1973-1976
Rev. John G. Fondrilak 1970-1973
Rev. Ahti Karjala 1967-1970
Rev. Gary Park 1961-1967
Gary Hibbard, Seminary Intern 1960-1961
Robert Ericsson, Temporary 1960-1960
Rev. Clifton Trued 1955-1960
Duane Thorsen, Seminary Intern 1954-1955
Rev. Gustav Ander 1944-1954
Rev. Carl H. Olson 1937-1944
Rev. Rudolph W. Jonson 1934-1936
Rev. C. E. Sholander 1925-1933
Rev. O. A. Landell, Temporary 1923-1925
Rev. Olaf Wallin 1916-1923
Rev. A. J. Malmquist 1909-1916
Rev. Dr. G. Rast, Temporary 1907-1909
Rev. Dr. Jonas Magney 1896-1907
Sons and Daughters of Balsam Sent into the Ministry:
Mary Ann Bowman Jennifer Johnson Wege
John Knutson Earl Carlson
Rueben Carlson Edgar Carlson
Arnold Carlson Carl Olson Elwood
Lester Olson Herbert Magn
