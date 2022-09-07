Latest News
- Amery volleyball now 8-0 after defeating Cameron
- Klopoteks crowned 2022 Amery Fall Festival Grand Marshals
- Ellsworth runs away from Amery in conference opener
- They’ve got the rhythm and man-oh-man, they’ve got the Blues
- Polk County at three road fatalities for year
- Amery Free Press E-Edition: September 6, 2022
- Hall of Fame diver celebrates in local lake
- Lien Elementary’s New Principal is Ready for School
