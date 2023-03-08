Amery Free Press E-Edition: March 7, 2023 Mar 8, 2023 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Amery Free Press E-Edition: March 7, 2023 WI DNR - Public Notice Minglewood Boys’ hockey loses in sectional final for second year in row Cold shooting dooms Warriors in season finale loss to Somerset Is a home for history on the horizon? Amery Area Historical Society building fundraising efforts underway Hopke three-peats as state champion; Ingham wins first title Larson will be crowned ‘Teacher of the Year’ Amery Free Press E-Edition: February 28, 2023 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFrom the desk of the Editor: It ain’t over ‘til the fat lady singsLarson will be crowned ‘Teacher of the Year’Hopke three-peats as state champion; Ingham wins first titleMarion Ann GraberIs a home for history on the horizon? Amery Area Historical Society building fundraising efforts underwayAmery Free Press E-Edition: March 7, 2023Amery Free Press E-Edition: February 28, 2023Boys’ hockey loses in sectional final for second year in rowAmery principal recuperating after Saturday accidentOut with the old, in with the new: Downtown business set to leave Amery Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Mar 9 Polk County Democrats Thu, Mar 9, 2023 Mar 9 Amery Al Anon Family Group Thu, Mar 9, 2023 Mar 11 Ruby's Pantry Food Distribution Sat, Mar 11, 2023 Mar 12 Song Circle Sun, Mar 12, 2023 Mar 13 Indianhead Barbershop Chorus Mon, Mar 13, 2023 Mar 14 Diabetes Education class Tue, Mar 14, 2023 Mar 14 Sign Language Classes Tue, Mar 14, 2023 Mar 14 Alcoholics Anonymous Tue, Mar 14, 2023 Mar 14 GriefShare Tue, Mar 14, 2023 Mar 16 Memory Cafe Thu, Mar 16, 2023 Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView Multimedia +26 News Homecoming 2022 April Ziemer Oct 5, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News National Night Out April Ziemer Updated Aug 10, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +14 Polk County Fair Updated Aug 2, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +43 News Polk County Fair April Ziemer Updated Aug 4, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +16 featured Area July 4th activities April Ziemer Updated Jul 17, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +11 News CL pics Jul 1, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +15 News Music on the River - Friday, June 17, 2022 April Ziemer editor@theameryfreepress.com Jun 24, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 2022 Clayton Cheese Days Jun 23, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News 2022 Amery Art Fair April Ziemer editor@theameryfreepress.com Jun 23, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1:45 Tank Moving Day April Ziemer Updated Dec 12, 2017 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.