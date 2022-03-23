Latest News
- Amery Free Press E-Edition: March 22, 2022
- Name Change - Sylus Peterson
- Estate of Lois Olson (Amended)
- Wisconsin unemployment rate slips just below national rate
- Luck O’ the Irish
- Amery Free Press E-Edition: March 15, 2022
- Police seek vehicle of interest in fire
- McDonell Central ends Clear Lake’s season in upset
Most Popular
Articles
- To the Editor: History of Amery School District’s need for a $35 million bond issue
- Amery Free Press E-Edition: March 15, 2022
- To the Editor: Election time!!
- Amery Free Press E-Edition: March 8, 2022
- Tony Robak
- From the desk of the Editor: Fueling up for a trip down Memory Lane
- Jacob Keith Luedtke
- Amery Free Press E-Edition: March 1, 2022
- Amery Free Press E-Edition: March 22, 2022
- James “Jim” Lawrence Wallin
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 23
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 25
-
Mar 25
-
Mar 26
-
Mar 27
-
Mar 28
-
Mar 28
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.