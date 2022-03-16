Latest News
- Wisconsin unemployment rate slips just below national rate
- Luck O’ the Irish
- Amery Free Press E-Edition: March 15, 2022
- Police seek vehicle of interest in fire
- McDonell Central ends Clear Lake’s season in upset
- Bloomer eliminates Amery boys
- Amery wrestling clinches another state championship
- South Industrial Park moving forward, as well as Soldiers Field study
Most Popular
Articles
- To the Editor: Election time!!
- Tony Robak
- Amery Free Press E-Edition: March 15, 2022
- Amery Free Press E-Edition: March 8, 2022
- Jacob Keith Luedtke
- From the desk of the Editor: Fueling up for a trip down Memory Lane
- Police seek vehicle of interest in fire
- Amery wrestling clinches another state championship
- From the desk of the Publisher: Living in the past
- James “Jim” Lawrence Wallin
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 21
-
Mar 21
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.