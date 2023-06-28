Amery Free Press E-Edition: June 27, 2023 Jun 28, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Amery Free Press E-Edition: June 27, 2023 AMERY SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS March 15th, 2023 AMERY CITY COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS March 1st, 2023 AMERY CITY COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS May 3rd, 2023 AMERY CITY COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS April 5th, 2023 AMERY SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS January 18th, 2023 AMERY CITY COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS February 1st, 2023 Four Warrior baseball players named all-conference Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWednesday council decision will determine next steps for terminated city employeeLong after she’s gone, one woman’s food continues to leave a mark on the worldResidents still seeking answers in city affairsCity of Amery returning to former testing lab after water issuesPrograms for Change many reasons to celebrate this ThursdayFrom the Editor's Desk: ‘We are so blessed’Planning Commission meeting agenda lists wrong addressLaker 3 - June 23, 2023Amery Area Public Library is offering oodles of summer activities for all agesBruce Elliot Matson Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Jun 28 Alcoholics Anonymous Wed, Jun 28, 2023 Jun 29 July Book Sale Thu, Jun 29, 2023 Jun 29 Amery Al Anon Family Group Thu, Jun 29, 2023 Jun 30 Amery’s Annual Ice Cream Social Fri, Jun 30, 2023 Jul 1 56th Annual Wanderoos Independence Day Celebration Sat, Jul 1, 2023 Jul 1 Deer Park Festival Sat, Jul 1, 2023 Jul 1 July Book Sale Sat, Jul 1, 2023 Jul 3 Indianhead Barbershop Chorus Mon, Jul 3, 2023 Jul 4 Group Crosswords Tue, Jul 4, 2023 Jul 4 Alcoholics Anonymous Tue, Jul 4, 2023 Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView Multimedia +5 News Clayton Cheese Days kicks off summer Jun 23, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +9 News Oh what a weekend in Amery! Jun 23, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +26 News Homecoming 2022 April Ziemer Oct 5, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News National Night Out April Ziemer Updated Aug 10, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +14 Polk County Fair Updated Aug 2, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +43 News Polk County Fair April Ziemer Updated Aug 4, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +16 featured Area July 4th activities April Ziemer Updated Jul 17, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +11 News CL pics Jul 1, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +15 News Music on the River - Friday, June 17, 2022 April Ziemer editor@theameryfreepress.com Jun 24, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 2022 Clayton Cheese Days Jun 23, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.